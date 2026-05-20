Spirituality Oxford’s Carmelite friars open their doors to young men in Channel 5 documentary CBCEW » Oxford’s Carmelite friars open th... Spirituality » »

A community of Discalced Carmelite friars living in the Oxfordshire countryside has welcomed three young men into their priory for a week-long immersive experience, filmed for the Channel 5 documentary series ‘Trading Places’.

The programme follows the young men as they swap their everyday lives for the rhythm of prayer, silence, community, and manual work that defines the daily routine of the friars at the Carmelite Priory on Boars Hill, near Oxford.

The Priory, set in seventeen acres of woodland, is home to a growing community of friars from diverse backgrounds, including Nigeria, India, and Ireland.

Fr. Alex Ezechukwu OCD, the Prior, said: “We were delighted to open our doors and share our way of life. The Carmelite tradition stretches back to the 12th century, but its message is as relevant today as it has ever been. In a world of noise and distraction, we offer a space of stillness, prayer, and genuine human encounter.”

The community is also home to CACS (Centre for Applied Carmelite Spirituality) and has launched the New Mount Carmel project, an ambitious plan to develop modern facilities for retreats and spiritual formation.

The Carmelite episode broadcasts on Sunday 24 May 2026 at 9pm on Channel 5.

How to watch:

Channel 5, Sunday 24 May at 9pm

YouTube promo video: youtube.com/watch?v=Ukd0LpjEwHI

Stream on Channel 5: channel5.com/show/trading-places

More information: carmelite.uk.net/tradingplaces

Background

The Discalced Carmelites trace their origins to Mount Carmel in the 12th century. The Discalced reform was established by St. Teresa of Ávila and St. John of the Cross in the 16th century.

The Priory at Boars Hill has been home to the community since 1958, in the former home of Poet Laureate Robert Bridges.