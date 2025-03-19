Vocation Pope’s Vocation Day message: Our mission is to be Christ’s presence to all CBCEW » Pope’s Vocation Day message: Our ... Vocation » »

As he recovers from bilateral pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, Pope Francis has released his message for the 62nd World Day of Prayer for Vocations, which falls this year on May 11.

Entitled “Pilgrims of Hope: The Gift of Life,” the Pope’s message recalls that every vocation—be it to ordained ministry, consecrated life, or the laity—should offer the world a sign of God’s hope for every person.

He noted that young people frequently feel dismay and confusion when they look to the future, given the background of insecurity, identity crises, unjust treatment of others, and general indifference.

“Yet the Lord, who knows the human heart, does not abandon us in our uncertainty,” said the Pope. “He wants us to know that we are loved, called and sent as pilgrims of hope.”

The Holy Father urged young people to look to the saints to recognize that they are the “now of God,” since youth is not an in-between time.

Every vocational call, he said, ignites in us a desire to love others and serve them, rather than a means of self-promotion.

At certain points in life, added the Pope, God calls people to choose a path, whether it be to family life, the priesthood, or religious life.

“Every vocation is inspired by hope, marked by confident trust in God’s providence,” he said. “Vocations mature through the daily effort to be faithful to the Gospel, and through prayer, discernment and service.”

Pope Francis urged young people to take the time to listen to God’s voice in prayer, even amid the constant bombardment of daily life and external pressures.

He said it takes courage to pause to pray and to be open to God’s dreams for our lives.

“Prayerful recollection,” he said, “helps us to realize that all of us can be pilgrims of hope if we make our lives a gift, above all by placing ourselves at the service of those who live on the world’s material and existential peripheries.”

Every particular vocation, added the Pope, is an expression of our overall Christian vocation to be Christ’s presence where His light and consolation are most needed.

The Holy Father went on to invite pastoral ministers and vocation directors to patiently accompany young people in their journey to discover their vocation, listening respectfully and offering wise guidance.

“A vocation is never a treasure stored away in the heart,” he said. “Rather, it grows and is strengthened within a community that believes, loves and hopes.”

In conclusion, Pope Francis invited all Christians to pray for vocations and trust that the Holy Spirit will inspire young people to welcome their vocation.

“Let us never tire, then, of asking the Lord for new labourers for His harvest, certain that with great love He continues to call them,” he concluded. “Keep walking as pilgrims of hope on the path of the Gospel!”

Source: Vaticannews.va