Vocation

A Day in the Life of a Parish Priest

Wednesday, September 25th, 2024 @ 9:42 am
The National Office of Vocation (NOV) have released two videos that provide an honest account of life as a priest. 

One video follows Father Pius and Father Matt in the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia, and the other sheds light the lives of Father Simon and Father Joe in the Diocese of Northampton. 

Both videos show the priests working tirelessly in service to their flock, with the Sacraments and Jesus at the heart of what they do. 

Priests are a vital part of being Catholic and they are present at the most momentous occasions of their parishioners lives.  

Father Pius and Father Matt 

Father Simon and Father Joe 

