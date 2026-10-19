Ordination New Bishop of Arundel & Brighton calls for care for those in need and a growth in holiness, as he begins ministry.  icon-home » CBCEW » Bishops » Ordination » New Bishop of Arundel & Brighton ca...

Catholics across Sussex and Surrey welcomed a new bishop on Monday 19 October, when Bishop Stephen Wang was ordained as the sixth Bishop of Arundel & Brighton.

Pope Leo XIV announced Bishop Stephen’s appointment in July. Monday’s Mass of Ordination at the Cathedral of our Lady and St Philip Howard was attended by His Excellency Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendía, Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain, clergy, consecrated men and women, and lay faithful, with representatives of other Christian traditions and the Muslim, Jewish and Hindu communities, united in marking this important moment in the life of the Diocese.

The presider was the Most Reverend John Wilson, Archbishop of Southwark, with the Most Reverend Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster, and His Eminence Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop Emeritus of Westminster, serving as co-principal ordaining bishops.

Highlighting the importance of service and accompaniment, Archbishop John said:

“A bishop is called to shepherd God’s people in the footsteps of Christ, the Good Shepherd. I know Bishop Stephen will lead the people of Arundel & Brighton towards the Lord Jesus, especially by seeking out those who are lost, and walking together with those he will serve. May the Lord Jesus strengthen Bishop Stephen and guide him as he shepherds his people.”

Bishop Stephen converted to Catholicism as a teenager. Reflecting on his journey of faith in a speech at the end of the Mass, he said, “I’d come to know Jesus and his Church; I knew I wanted to belong, but I had no idea where it would lead.” He studied Theology at Cambridge University and later completed a PhD exploring the question of human happiness.

As a priest he was involved in parish and prison ministry, and went onto teach philosophy and theology, and work with university students.

At the Catholic university chaplaincy in London in 2014, he launched “Sycamore”, a faith formation programme used across the world. Parishioners at St George’s and St Wilfrid’s Catholic churches in Eastbourne Deanery follow the series, and like people across the Diocese have become extremely familiar with Bishop Stephen, as Sandra King explains:

“Using Sycamore in sacramental preparation has given members of our parish a real connection with the new Bishop. We look forward to the vision and energy we are sure he will bring. Together, we hope to continue growing our families of faith and parish communities.”

During the Mass, following the Gospel and the Promise of the Elect, the congregation of more than 600 joined in the Litany of Supplication. Through the laying on of hands by the assembled bishops and the solemn Prayer of Ordination, Bishop Stephen received the fullness of the Sacrament of Holy Orders, before being anointed with Sacred Chrism and receiving the Book of the Gospels, the ring, mitre and crozier – symbols of his call to proclaim the Good News and serve as a shepherd to God’s people.

Children from St Clement’s Catholic Primary School in Ewell were among many who sent messages of support to Bishop Stephen. Oscar, Liliana, Zuri, Boe and Max shared that they were “excited that Bishop Stephen has been given the opportunity to show his faith” and “share new ideas” and encouraged him to “believe in his dreams, and trust in his heart and God.” They added, “Do not be afraid! It’s OK to ask for help!”

Welcoming Bishop Stephen, diocesan Trustee, Sr Jane Bertelsen FMDM assured him of the “prayers and support of people across the community” as he embraces his new ministry as “shepherd leader” of the Diocese. “As religious communities,” she said, “we are committed to participating in the unfolding mission of our Diocese as we seek to be a Church that reflects the face of God for our time.”

Bishop Stephen was appointed Rector of the Venerable English College, one of two English and Welsh seminaries in Rome training men for the priesthood, in 2021; he moved to West Sussex less than a month ago. At the end of the Mass, he highlighted a deep gratitude “to God for his goodness; to the Blessed Virgin Mary and all the saints; and to family and friends, living and dead.”

“What a wonderful diocese we have!” he added. “I’m truly grateful for the privilege of being your shepherd, your father, your brother… We have important work to do as a diocesan family: to grow in faithfulness and holiness, to care for those in need, and to share the Good News of Jesus Christ with those we meet.”

Words from St Paul’s Letter to the Ephesians form the basis of Bishop Stephen’s episcopal motto: “Veritas in caritate.” Reflecting on their significance, he said:

“‘To speak the truth in love’ is a phrase that has inspired my whole priesthood: the search for truth, and the conviction that truth and love can never contradict. If we love God, and love our neighbour; if we seek the truth and speak the truth in love; what more could God want from us, and what more could we hope for each other?

“I’ve felt remarkably peaceful over the last three months,” he continued, “It’s definitely a grace – the spiritual joy and consolationI’ve experienced since my appointment. I’m not complacent; I understand there will be challenges, but I know it’s all in God’s hands.”

Closing Address – Full Text

Everyone who knows me is terrified I’m going to give another sermon now.

Thank you for being here today, and to those on the livestream, thank you for being here as well. I know there are a few stomachs rumbling, including my own, but I want to say a couple of words before we race to Arundel Castle For the reception.

I’m full of gratitude. I’m so grateful to God for his goodness, to the Blessed Virgin Mary and all the saints for their friendship and love, to my family and friends who supported me over many years, and to all of you for being here today.

It means so much to me that my dad, Kin, is able to be here together with my brother and sister, Chris and Mary, and their families. I can hardly believe it, but on Wednesday, just 5 days ago, Dad celebrated his 90th birthday. So to hear— see him here— To be with him today means a great deal to me, and I want to remember with thanksgiving my dear mum Elizabeth and all those who’ve died, how much we owe to those who have gone before us.

Some of you sitting here were with me 40 years ago in Harpenden when I became a Catholic. I was 19. I knew enough about Jesus to take that step, and Enough about his church to want to belong, but I had no idea where it would lead. Back then, a friend gave me an icon as a gift. He wrote these words of St Paul on the back: The one who calls you is faithful, and he will bring everything to fulfilment.

Amen. It’s not about us, it’s about God, his faithfulness, his love, a beauty that catches us by surprise.

Thank you to everyone who has helped with this beautiful liturgy and the planning that went into it, too many to be named.

The only moment of tension arose when I presented my extended Litany of the Saints.

I think they would call it Saint Maxing today.

There was a sharp intake of breath from the liturgy team. Someone was bold enough to whisper a suggestion that maybe it could be shortened. Then a discussion about whether we should change the post-ordination lunch to a supper.

But then someone said, and thank goodness it wasn’t me, well, this only happens once, so we might as well go all in.

Thank you to Archbishop Wilson for presiding, to Cardinal Nicholls for his fatherly support, especially during his time in Westminster, to Archbishop Moth for being such a wise and loving shepherd of this diocese, To the Papal Nuncio, Archbishop Maury Buendía, for his service to the Church and to Pope Leo through his good wishes. To all my brother priests and to my brother bishops, we pray especially for Pope Leo during this time of his ill health.

And a special thank you to the people of the diocese to the clergy, those in consecrated life, and the lay faithful for your presence and for your prayers over these last months. A particular word of thanks to Canon Jonathan Martin for his care for the diocese as administrator during the interregnum, and to Sarah Kilmartin, our COO, and all those in the curial offices who’ve been such a help to me in this time of transition.

A personal word of thanks— I know it’s already been mentioned— to a few people: to the Lord Lieutenant for West Sussex representing King Charles, to the Duke of Norfolk for his generosity in hosting the reception, to dignitaries representing civic society, to ecumenical and interfaith guests representing their many communities.

I’ve felt remarkably peaceful over the last 3 months. It surprised me. It’s definitely a grace, the spiritual joy and consolation I’ve experienced since my appointment. I’m not complacent. I know there will be challenges.

But I know it’s all in God’s good loving hands.

When I was on retreat, I meditated on the words of Jesus to St. Peter in Luke chapter 5 when he said, do not be afraid.

Not to be daunted by what we don’t have, our littleness, our limited resources, But to be amazed that God calls us in the first place and to trust that he will provide everything we need for the journey.

I’m so happy to be here in Arundel and Brighton. What a wonderful diocese. I’m truly grateful for the privilege of being your shepherd, your father, I have so much to learn and I will need your help, but I know that all things are possible for those who believe.

We have important work to do as a diocesan family, to grow in faithfulness and holiness, to reach out to those in need, And to share the good news of Jesus Christ with those we meet and with all those who live within our diocese.

Someone asked me recently about my coat of arms. Well, it’s a work in progress and it’s going to take a few weeks. It’s hard fitting on the 73 symbols that I want onto the one shield.

But I can tell you my episcopal motto. This is the first time it’s been publicly announced, so a little drum roll. It is 3 words: Veritas in Caritate. Veritas in Caritate. From St Paul’s letter to the Ephesians: to speak the truth in love.

To speak the truth in love.

It’s a phrase that has inspired my whole priesthood: the search for truth and the conviction that love and truth can never contradict If we love God and love our neighbour, if we seek the truth and speak the truth in love, what more could God want from us, and what more could we hope for each other?