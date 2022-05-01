Synodal Journey National Synthesis Team begins its work for Synod submission to Rome Church » National Synthesis Team begins its ... Dioceses » »

The Diocesan Syntheses, the ‘local’ part of the Synodal process, were submitted to the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales on the Friday before Holy Week as part of the two-year process requested by Pope Francis for the Catholic Church.

Now, having received each document from the dioceses, along with submissions from national Catholic organisations and other bodies, a National Synthesis Team has started work discerning and drafting the national synthesis for England and Wales that will be sent to the Synod Office in Rome by 15 August 2022.

Timeline

The National Synthesis Team met from 27-28 April to begin its work so that an ‘initial findings’ report can be given to the Plenary Assembly of the Bishops’ Conference that meets in Cardiff from 2 – 6 May.

The work will continue between now and 1 June when a national synod gathering of bishops and lay people who helped produce the submissions received by the Conference will take place in St George’s Cathedral, Southwark. A first draft of the national synthesis will be considered on this day.

Taking into account the reflections, thoughts and conversations in Southwark, the National Synthesis Team will continue its work and present a second draft of the national synthesis in May 2022 to an additional Plenary Assembly of the Bishops’ Conference for their consideration.

Following this meeting, to be held on 28 June in Westminster, a final draft will be presented to the Bishops for their assent for submission to Rome by the 15 August deadline.

Members

Members of the National Synthesis Team are:

Miss Sarah Adams

Director of the Department for Adult Education and Evangelisation

Diocese of Clifton

(Serving Wiltshire, Avon, Somerset and Gloucestershire)

Mr Dominic Belli

Diocese of Menevia

Dr Austen Ivereigh

Catholic journalist, author, commentator and biographer of Pope Francis

Dr Mary McCaughey

Lecturer in Theology and Director of Studies

St Mary’s College, Oscott

Dr Mark Nash

Director of the Agency for Evangelisation and Catechesis

Southwark

Rev. Jan Nowotnik

Director of Mission and National Ecumenical Officer

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Sr Elaine Penrice fsp

Daughter of St Paul

Director of the National Office for Vocation

Rev. Canon Christopher Thomas

General Secretary

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Miss Kate Wilkinson

Archdiocese of Liverpool

Episcopal Oversight

Episcopal oversight of this work will be given by:

Archbishop John Wilson

Southwark

Bishop Marcus Stock

Leeds

Photo

From left to right:

Dr Mark Nash, Rev. Canon Christopher Thomas, Miss Kate Wilkinson, Sr Elaine Penrice fsp, Mr Dominic Belli, Miss Sarah Adams, Rev. Jan Nowotnik, Dr Austen Ivereigh and Dr Mary McCaughey.