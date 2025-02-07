Synodal ‘next steps’ – an interview with Bishop Nicholas Hudson

The School for Synodality, a project based in the Diocese of Northampton, recently held an online event called From Rome to Home: Next Steps for Synodality in Our Parishes.

One of the key components of the two-and-a-half hour event was an interview conducted by the project’s Co-Director, Avril Baigent, with Bishop Nicholas Hudson, Episcopal Secretary of the Bishops’ Conference, and a papal pick for the recent XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops – the Synod on Synodality.

From Rome to Home was held on 25 January 2025, and explored what steps need to be taken to bring synodality into our parishes and communities. As well as the interview with Bishop Hudson, attendees heard from those who have already experimented with practices of listening and discernment, shared in small groups using the ‘Conversation in the Spirit’ methodology, and discussed the resources and routes available to begin the synodal way in their local contexts.

The full interview with Bishop Hudson can be watched here or on the School for Synodality’s YouTube channel.

Next event

The next event to be hosted by the School of Synodality is titled: Synodality 101: Conversations in the Spirit Workshops. It’s a free three-part series held online across three Thursdays in March – 13th, 20th and 27th March from 2pm – 4pm GMT.

This workshop series will introduce the principles of holding prayerful, truthful and safe conversations which value gracious listening and courageous speaking.