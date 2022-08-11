Message to Catholic Schools for Education Sunday 2022

Education Sunday offers an opportunity for us to pray to Almighty God for all people involved in Catholic education, to celebrate the achievements of the past and to ask Our Lord to bless the work of the year ahead.
Education Sunday is a significant occasion in the calendar of the Church in England and Wales. This
year, it falls on 11 September. Taking place at the start of the academic year, this day offers an
opportunity for us to pray to Almighty God for all people involved in Catholic education, to celebrate
the achievements of the past and to ask Our Lord to bless the work of the year ahead.
The theme of this year’s Education Sunday is ‘Enlightening the Mind’ and is based on the Gospel
acclamation for that day: “May the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ enlighten the eyes of our mind, so
that we can see what hope his call holds for us” (Ephesians 1:17,18).
In St John’s Gospel, Our Lord teaches us: “If you make my word your home you will indeed be my
disciples, you will learn the truth, and the truth will make you free” (John 8:31,32). Our Lord and
Saviour Jesus Christ, and the revelation of his word, is ‘the foundation of the whole educational
enterprise in a Catholic school. His revelation gives new meaning to life and helps man to direct his
thought, action and will according to the Gospel, making the beatitudes his norm of life’ (Cf. The
Catholic School, Dicastery for Catholic Education, §34).
The enterprise of Catholic education, whether in the home, school, college or university, is built on
the belief that it is God our Father who enlightens the eyes of our minds. Through his gift of grace,
he enables us to discover him and come into a relationship with him in Christ, the one source of all
truth and freedom. For truth enlightens our intelligence and shapes our freedom, leading us to know
and love God. A Catholic education facilitates truth and freedom above all when it places the Eternal
Word of God, Jesus Christ, at its centre.
When blessed with enlightened minds, not only are students able to learn to grow and walk in the
light of truth but they can share, too, the freedom and hope it brings with their family, their
communities and, as they pursue their vocation, with the world in which they live and work.
The Church teaches that we begin to reach our full human potential when we respond with open
hearts to the Lord’s call and to the vocation which he desires for each one of us. As the Gospel
acclamation affirms, with enlightened minds we can see the great hope that his call holds for us.
I wish to thank all those past and present who have worked, and continue to work, faithfully to place
the person of Jesus Christ at the heart of their work in educational institutions, and to make them
centres of enlightenment, hope, and virtue. On this Education Sunday, let us give thanks in prayer
for all the staff in our Catholic schools, colleges and universities, and pray that our lives will be
enlightened always by the truth which comes from the Eternal Word of God.
Rt Rev Marcus Stock
Bishop of Leeds
Chair of the Catholic Education Service