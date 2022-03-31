Wales Sung Votive Mass in thanksgiving for the Welsh culture and language celebrated in London CBCEW » International » Countries » Sung Votive Mass in thanksgiving fo... Wales » »

Offeren Gymraeg, Offeren Mewn Diolchgarwch Dewi Sant

A special sung votive Mass to celebrate the Welsh culture and language and its contribution to the universal Catholic Church took place in central London at St James’s, Spanish Place on Wednesday, 30 March 2022.

The Most Reverend George Stack, Archbishop of Cardiff, the Papal Nuncio, His Excellency Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, Ukrainian Eparchial Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski and the Right Reverend Keith Newton, Ordinary of the Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham, were all in attendance.

Ecumenical guests included Archbishop Angaelos of the Coptic Orthodox Church. Other dignitaries included the Spanish Ambassador, the Argentinian Ambassador and the Secretary of State for Wales.

The Principal Celebrant was Fr Gildas Parry, O’Praem.

Music was provided by four Welsh Choirs and the Band of the Welsh Guards.

Singer and broadcaster Cerys Matthews MBE, BBC News anchor Huw Edwards and Welsh broadcaster Guto Harri were all invited to the Thanksgiving Mass.