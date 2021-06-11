Environment Local Catholic Bishop welcomes G7 leaders CBCEW » Local Catholic Bishop welcomes G7 l... Environment » »

In an address to an Interfaith gathering at Truro Cathedral, Bishop Mark O’Toole, the Bishop of Plymouth, welcomed the G7 leaders to the South West of England, “to our beautiful part of the world”.

He expressed the hope that having enjoyed their stay, they would go on “to work more diligently for the care of our common home, and for the dignity of the poorest”.

In a gathering of people of many faiths, the bishop expressed the heartfelt desire of all “to protect God’s beautiful creation, and care more fully for our poorer brothers and sisters”.

He said, “We join with people of no faith, people of good will, who hold with us, that the earth is our common home. It is entrusted to the whole human family, to be protected and passed on to future generations. We stand together to listen more attentively to the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor.”

Bishop O’Toole highlighted the teaching of Pope Francis who has called for the development of a global community of fraternity, and looked to a better future – a “world where dignity is valued and respected through concrete actions is not just a dream but a path to a better future”.

Bishop O’Toole highlighted that “Religious leaders are particularly called to be at the service of fraternity in our world. It is good for us to stand and speak together. We must find other occasions, too, to speak with one another and to act together for the common good and the promotion of the poor.”

Full Address and Speakers

The event, organised by the Catholic Fund for Overseas Development (CAFOD) took place on the eve of the G7 Summit in Truro Cathedral, Thursday 10 June.

Other speakers included:

Rt Rev Nicholas Holtam

Bishop of Salisbury

Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg

Senior Rabbi, Masorti Judaism

Imam Qari Asim, MBE

Chair, Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board

Priya Koria

Hindu Climate Action Team

Fr Augusto Zampini Davies

Vatican Covid-19 Commission

Fatima Alarakah

Student and climate activist

Mikey

Eco Dharma Network

Davina Bacon

Young Christian Climate Network