I will rejoice in Jerusalem

and be glad in my people;

no more shall be heard in it the sound of weeping

and the cry of distress.

No more shall there be in it

an infant who lives but a few days,

or an old man who does not fill out his days.

They shall build houses and inhabit them; they shall plant vineyards and eat their fruit.

Isaiah 65: 19-20, 21b

Serving the Gospel of life thus means that the family…works to ensure that the laws and institutions of the State in no way violate the right to life, from conception to natural death, but rather protect and promote it.

Pope St John Paul II, Evangelium Vitae 93

Background

Despite advances in healthcare over the last few decades, increasing threats have developed to the life of the unborn and those who are suffering or close to the end of life. Each year, there are over 200,000 abortions in the UK. Recently, the liberalisation of abortion in the home was permitted by pills without any direct medical supervision, leading to tragic consequences for both mothers and babies. It remains the case that both disability and sex are deemed as legitimate reasons for abortion. Some disabled children can be aborted up to birth. It is possible that, in the next parliament, there will be further moves to liberalise abortion up to birth for all babies. Debates are also ongoing regarding the legalisation of assisted suicide (often called assisted dying), which, in practice, could put the sick and vulnerable at risk.

Our faith offers us a more hopeful and positive view of human life – that everyone has an intrinsic value from conception to natural death and beyond to eternal life. We are called to love, care for and cherish all life as a gift from God, especially the lives of the most vulnerable. It is important that we work together to promote a society where everyone can flourish. Jesus came that we may have life and have it abundantly (see John 10:10b) and this applies to every member of society.

Protecting life places responsibilities on us all as individuals, as families, wider society and Government. It is important that government, civil society and charities provide appropriate support for parents and families, especially those living with situations of difficulty at the start and end of life.

High quality palliative care should be accessible through a well-funded hospice movement and home care for those nearing the end of their lives.

Whilst some of these policy issues are the responsibility of government, others involve matters of conscience on which Members of Parliament will vote independently of party interest. It is therefore helpful to understand where individual candidates stand on these issues in your constituency.

Actions

Our life issue policy should protect the view that everyone has an intrinsic value from conception to natural death and beyond to eternal life.

Members of Parliament are encouraged to challenge the legalisation of assisted suicide and euthanasia.

Families, charities, hospices, and civil society organisations should be supported appropriately so that vulnerable individuals and their families have access to appropriate care.

Parliament should legislate to ensure that disability cannot be given as a reason for abortion and babies diagnosed with disabilities cannot be aborted up to the point of birth.

The government should also end the practice of medically unsupervised abortions in the home.

Parliament should resist attempts to extend abortion limits further.

National and local government, as well as civil society, should respond to the need to support vulnerable mothers and babies.

What are your candidate’s views?

You may want to consider these questions when speaking to candidates seeking election.

Will they challenge the legalisation of assisted suicide and euthanasia?

Will they support measures to end the practice of medically unsupervised abortions in the home?

Will they support social policies that provide a compassionate response to the most vulnerable such as those in need of palliative care?

Will they resist attempts to extend abortion limits further?

Will they support measures to prevent abortion up to birth for babies diagnosed with disabilities and to reduce time limits for abortion?

Resources

BISHOPS’ DOCUMENT

Cherishing Life by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. You can read/download below.

PAPAL ENCYCLICAL

Evangelium Vitae, encyclical letter of Pope St John Paul II on the value and inviolability of human life. You can read/download below.

SAMARITANUS BONUS

Samaritanus Bonus, a letter by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith on the care of persons in the critical and terminal phases of life.

BISHOPS’ STATEMENT

Summary of Catholic Bishops’ Conference submission to the Health and Social Care Select Committee 2023 inquiry into assisted dying/assisted suicide. Read here.