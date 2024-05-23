Migration – Election 2024

As Catholics, caring for people on the move has always been an important aspect of how we live out our faith.
The more prosperous nations are obliged, to the extent they are able, to welcome the foreigner in search of the security and the means of livelihood which he cannot find in his country of origin. Public authorities should see to it that the natural right is respected that places a guest under the protection of those who receive him.
Catechism of the Catholic Church, 2241
Love the stranger then, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt.Deuteronomy 10:19
As Catholics, caring for people on the move has always been an important aspect of how we live out our faith. We recognise the innate worth of every person. We are therefore called to welcome, protect and integrate migrants and refugees. As the Bishops of England and Wales emphasised in The Common Good, published in 1996: “our neighbourhood is universal: so loving our neighbour has global dimensions.” We are also reminded that we are fortunate to live in a part of the world that is relatively rich and that we should not, if it can be avoided, exclude others from enjoying those riches through migration to our own country.
Of course, the Church recognises that countries have a right to control their own borders and it is legitimate to limit migration. However, as our own bishops have said in the document Love the Stranger: “The starting point for public policy should involve respecting a broad right to migrate and restricting it only when demonstrably necessary, rather than beginning with sealed borders and facilitating immigration only when desired.” When discussing migration, politicians should speak with compassion for those travelling to new lands and avoid inflammatory rhetoric.
Although we should not assume that there is a single correct way to manage migration, our immigration policy must have the person at the centre.
The image is a section of the ‘Angels Unawares’ bronze sculpture by Timothy Schmalz that was installed in St Peter’s Square, Vatican, on 29 September 2019 – the 105th World Day of Migrants and Refugees.