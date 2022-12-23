Christmas Leeds Cathedral Midnight Mass on BBC Radio 4 CBCEW » Seasons » Leeds Cathedral Midnight Mass on BB... Christmas » »

All are welcome to Leeds Cathedral on Christmas Eve for the 11:00pm Carol Service, followed by the Bishop’s celebration of Midnight Mass, sung by the combined Leeds Cathedral Choirs (Boys, Girls, and Scholars), with members drawn from our whole-class singing sessions in state schools across the Diocese.

… and this year, we look forward to welcoming you if you’re listening on BBC Radio 4, as our Midnight Mass will also be broadcast LIVE from Leeds Cathedral to the whole nation!

The BBC R4 broadcast will begin at 11:30pm on 24 December, and can be listened to here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001ghp6

As ever, we wish a very Happy and Blessed Christmas to everyone across our Diocesan Family and beyond, who joins our ‘virtual congregation’ to participate in Midnight Mass via our YouTube channel livestream Leeds Cathedral Live