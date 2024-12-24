Christmas Archbishop of Birmingham’s Christmas Message 2024 CBCEW » Seasons » Archbishop of Birmingham’s Christ... Christmas » »

Archbishop Bernard Longley, the Archbishop of Birmingham, has released his Christmas Message for 2024.

In a short video recorded at Archbishop’s House, he reflects on the crib at the centre of the German Christmas Market in Birmingham and how the crib was an important place of pilgrimage for the shepherds and wise men.

Christmas is like a pilgrimage – with many of us travelling – and this year, as Catholics, we are preparing for Christmas at the very beginning of the Jubilee Year 2025.

We’re invited to remember in our prayers the people of Israel, Gaza and the Holy Land this Christmas.

His Grace adds:

“My prayer for you this Christmas is that wherever you travel you may find at the end of that journey family or friends, but certainly find Jesus Christ in your own hearts, the Prince of Peace”.