Pope at Christmas Urbi et Orbi: May we become pilgrims of hope, peace, and unity

“The mystery that never ceases to amaze and move us was renewed this night: the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, the Son of God, wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger. That is how the shepherds of Bethlehem, filled with joy, found him, as the angels sang: ‘Glory to God and peace to men’”

At midday on Christmas morning, Pope Francis gave his customary Christmas greetings and message from the central loggia of Saint Peter’s Basilica before the crowds in the square and live to people watching around the world via media. At the conclusion, he imparted his blessing “Urbi et Orbi” – to the city and the world as he also does on Easter Sunday.

The launch of the Jubilee year 2025 marked the theme of this year’s Christmas message and context, as the Pope opened the Holy Door of Saint Peter’s Basilica at the start of yesterday’s Christmas Mass during the Night.

God’s heart always open to us

The Pope began his Christmas message explaining that the joy we celebrate today comes from an event that took place two thousand years ago – the birth of the Lord Jesus, the eternal Word of salvation – “made new thanks to the Holy Spirit” and which continues to speak to every man and woman today, saying, “I love you, I forgive you; come back to me, the door of my heart is open!”

He emphasised how “the door of God’s heart is always open” and called on us to return to the heart “that loves and forgives us” and lets us be reconciled to Him.

Holy Door of salvation open to all

Recalling the Holy Door he opened in Saint Peter’s Basilica yesterday evening inaugurating the Jubilee of 2025, the Pope explained this Door “represents Jesus, the Door of salvation open for all,” and the Good Shepherd, who awaits us with open arms.

“Brothers and sisters, do not be afraid! The Door is open, it is wide open! Come! Let us be reconciled with God, and then we will be reconciled with ourselves and able to be reconciled with one another, even our enemies. God’s mercy can do all things. It unties every knot; it tears down every wall of division; it dispels hatred and the spirit of revenge. Come! Jesus is the Door of Peace.”

Courage to cross the threshold

The Pope acknowledged how crossing the threshold of that Door requires courage because we have to sacrifice our old ways and mindset, putting behind us disputes and divisions, and surrendering ourselves to God’s love.

“This Christmas, at the beginning of the Jubilee Year, I invite every individual, and all peoples and nations, to find the courage needed to walk through that Door, to become pilgrims of hope, to silence the sound of arms and overcome divisions!”

May weapons be silenced

Turning to the challenges facing our world, the Pope prayed that the sound of weapons may be silenced in war-torn Ukraine and urged for a strength and openness to negotiation and dialogue for a just and lasting peace.

He prayed for an end to war in the Middle East, recalling the Crib of Bethlehem and Christian communities in Israel and Palestine. He prayed especially for Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is dire, saying “may there be a ceasefire, may the hostages be released and aid be given to the people worn out by hunger and by war.”

“May there be a ceasefire, may the hostages be released and aid be given to the people worn out by hunger and by war.”

Pope Francis also expressed his closeness to the Christian communities in Lebanon and in Syria in the midst of transition. He prayed “the doors of dialogue and peace be flung open throughout the region, devastated by conflict.” He also encouraged the people of Libya as they work for national reconciliation.

Humanitarian help for the suffering

The Pope prayed the birth of the Saviour we celebrate today may inspire hope for the many thousands of children suffering from a measles outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Mozambique. He pointed out how this humanitarian crisis is due primarily to human causes – armed conflicts, the scourge of terrorism – and worsened by climate change, forcing the displacement of millions and putting many at mortal risk.

The Pope remembered the peoples of the Horn of Africa, praying for “the gifts of peace, concord and fraternity” for them, as well as the civilian population of Sudan, so that desperately needed humanitarian aid may reach them and new ceasefire negotiations may take place.

Prayers for dialogue and social harmony

May Christmas bring comfort to the people of Myanmar, the Pope prayed, where the ongoing conflict has inflicted great suffering and displaced so many.

Remembering the Americas, the Pope encouraged political authorities and people of good will to work together to overcome divisions with justice and truth and to promote social harmony and the common good to which people aspire. He mentioned Haiti, Venezuela, Colombia and Nicaragua.

The Pope remembered the people of the island of Cyprus, now fifty years a divided island, praying that the walls of separation may come down and that a mutually agreed upon solution can be found in full respect for the rights and dignity of all communities.

Jesus awaits us

“Jesus, the eternal Word of God made incarnate, is the wide-open Door that we are invited to enter, in order to rediscover the meaning of our existence and the sacredness of all life, and to recover the foundational values of the human family.”

The Pope underscored how Jesus awaits us at the threshold, “especially the most vulnerable,” such as the children suffering due to war and hunger, and the elderly often forced to live abandoned and in solitude. He described how the Lord awaits those who have lost homes, fled homelands for safety, lost jobs and cannot find one, those in prisons, and people enduring persecution for their faith.

Gratitude for all

The Pope praised those who give of themselves in service, doing good, and helping others, remembering parents, educators and teachers, “who have the great responsibility of forming future generations.” He thanked healthcare workers, service men and women, charitable organizations, and especially missionaries throughout the world as “they bring light and comfort to so many people in difficulty.”

Forgive our debts

In conclusion, the Pope prayed that this Jubilee offer an opportunity to forgive debts, especially of the poorest countries. We are all called to forgive others, as “the Son of God, born in the cold and darkness of the night, has forgiven our own,” the Pope recalled, and as the Lord “heals us and forgives us.”

“As pilgrims of hope, let us go out to meet him! Let us open to him the doors of our hearts, as he has opened to us the door of his heart. I wish everyone a serene and blessed Christmas.”

Source: vaticannews.va