2024 Christmas Message from Bishop John Arnold

As we prepare to celebrate the feast of Our Lord’s birth tomorrow, Bishop John shares with each of us a message of hope.

In a year that has seen conflict across the world, unrest in our own cities, poverty across the world, as well as at home, Bishop John reminds us of a baby who was born into the very midst of all these challenges, to walk with us and to bring us hope.

He said: “For us Christians, we must not lose that sense of the real meaning of Christmas: that moment when God, because he loves us so much, sent his only son to be born among us, in humility and poverty, to show us the way, the truth, and the life. And we mustn’t lose sight of that.”

Bishop John continued to draw our attention to our upcoming Pilgrims of Hope Jubilee, a year in which the Church offers us the opportunity to renew our relationship with God, each other, and all of creation to bring a little of the light of Christ into a world in darkness.

He said: “So many things need to mended and repaired in our world, and this is our opportunity to remind ourselves that Jesus is with us.

“And that prayer, “Stay with us, Lord, on our journey”, is so important for every step of the way when we’re facing the conflicts and difficulties of our times that we remember that the Lord is with us and wants to help us on our way, and if we are determined to be doing the right thing, he will guide and strengthen us every step of the way.

“I wish you a very happy Christmas; one that has that real sense of meaning and purpose in the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ.”