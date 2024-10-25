Proclaiming the Word

Fr Adrian Porter SJ, parish priest of Sacred Heart Parish in Lauriston Street, Edinburgh, shares his thoughts in a practical session on how we can proclaim the Word of God in the Liturgy. This session is particularly helpful to readers.



This useful video resource is provided by the Archdiocese of St Andrews and Edinburgh and was filmed at an event called ‘Celebrating the Gift’ at The Gillis Centre, Edinburgh, on Saturday 5 October 2024.