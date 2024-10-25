Lectionary

Why is the new lectionary important?

Friday, October 25th, 2024 @ 2:32 pm

In this video, Fr Paul Denney answers the questions: What is the lectionary and why is it important?

icon-home » Events » Lectionary » Lectionary Video Resources » Why is the new lectionary important...

Fr Paul Denney, parish priest of St James’ Catholic Church in Coatbridge some eight miles east of Glasgow, explains the new translation of the Lectionary that will be used to celebrate Mass from Sunday, 1 December.

This useful video resource is provided by the Archdiocese of St Andrews and Edinburgh and was filmed at an event called ‘Celebrating the Gift’ at The Gillis Centre, Edinburgh, on Saturday 5 October 2024.

English Standard Version – Catholic Edition

Introducing the English Standard Version of the Bible.

Proclaiming the Word

Practical session for readers of the new Lectionary.