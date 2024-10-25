Why is the new lectionary important?

Fr Paul Denney, parish priest of St James’ Catholic Church in Coatbridge some eight miles east of Glasgow, explains the new translation of the Lectionary that will be used to celebrate Mass from Sunday, 1 December.

This useful video resource is provided by the Archdiocese of St Andrews and Edinburgh and was filmed at an event called ‘Celebrating the Gift’ at The Gillis Centre, Edinburgh, on Saturday 5 October 2024.