Lectionary Video Resources

In this section, you will find filmed resources, such as talks and addresses, that provide more information and insight into how the new lectionary will become part of our life and faith.

Why is the new lectionary important?

In this video, Fr Paul Denney answers the questions: What is the lectionary and why is it important?

English Standard Version - Catholic Edition

In this video, Bishop Hugh Gilbert introduces the English Standard Version of the Bible - Catholic Edition.

Proclaiming the Word

In this video, Fr Adrian Porter SJ delivers a practical session for readers who will use the new Lectionary for the first time in Advent 2024.