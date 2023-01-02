Leaders across Britain react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict

Church and political leaders across Britain pay tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on learning of his death.

King Charles III

In a message to Pope Francis, King Charles III said he learned of the death of the Pope Emeritus with “deep sadness.” The British monarch wrote that he remembered “with fondness” his meeting with Pope Benedict in the Vatican in 2009. He said the late Pope’s state visit to Britain in 2010 was important in strengthening the relations between the Holy See and the United Kingdom and praised Benedict’s “constant efforts to promote peace and goodwill to all people.”

Prime Minister

In a tweet, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “saddened” to learn of the death of Benedict XVI. He wrote that the late Pope was a great theologian whose 2010 visit to the UK “was an historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout our country.”

Archbishop of Canterbury

The Head of the Anglican Communion, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, whom Benedict met during that same visit to Britain, released a statement saying that he joined with all those mourning the death of the late Pope.

In his statement Archbishop Welby described Pope Benedict as one of the greatest theologians of his age and said throughout his life and ministry Benedict strove to direct people to Christ.

Scotland

In Scotland, the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference there, Bishop Hugh Gilbert, issued a statement paying tribute to the Pope Emeritus.

Recalling that Benedict’s memorable visit to the United Kingdom in 2010 began in Scotland, Bishop Gilbert said the late Pope’s “gentle and prayerful intelligence revealed during that visit disarmed his critics.”

He went on to note that Benedict was “often misunderstood, even caricatured” but contrary to a widespread perception, the late Pope was “deeply and critically engaged with modern thought” and “pastorally sensitive.”

Source: Vatican Media