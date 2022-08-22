Environment Laudato Si’ Movement launches new leadership training course CBCEW » Laudato Si’ Movement launches new... Environment » »

Registration is now open for a new leadership training course called “Laudato Si’ Animators Program” which seeks to train Catholics who want to serve their communities according to the teachings of Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato si’.

The Laudato Si’ Animators Program will feature an online training course to train Catholic leaders from all over the world on various aspects of integral ecology.

The course is free of charge and will be offered in English from August 24 to October 12, Italian from August to October 4, Portuguese from August 23 to October 22, and Spanish from October 4 to November 26. ( Registration can be found at the link. )

Cardinal Michael Czerny, S.J., Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, has expressed his support for the training course, saying the world needs “leaders who inspire care for our common home to stop environmental degradation.”

About the training course

Focusing on the core concepts of Pope Francis encyclical Laudato si’, the online training course will center on four modules to reflect on what is happening to our common home and what we can do to effect change.

It offers a comprehensive study of the Laudato si’ text and covers topics such as how to commit to personal ecological change.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn from experts and leaders, develop their spirituality, and receive support for taking action in their local communities and inspire change.

Upon completion of the course, participants will be recognized as Laudato Si’ animatiors and receive an official certificate.

Action to care for our common home

Over 30,000 people around the world have participated in the Laudato Si’ program so far: about 10,000 people passed the course and have received their certificate.

“This is a spiritual formation course and leadership training so that we can take action to defend our common home. We are facing a serious climate crisis, and we must do something urgently,” said Erin Lothes, the Senior Manager of the Laudato Si’ Animators Program.

The Laudato Si’ Movement was launched seven years ago following the release of Pope Francis’ landmark encyclical on the care for creation.

Since then, the movement has grown to an international network providing training programs, community organizations and annual Laudato si’ weeks, to respond to the call of Pope Francis and turn his words on the “Care for our common home” into action.

Source: Vatican News