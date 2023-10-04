Environment Laudate Deum is Pope’s heartfelt appeal for everyone to respond to climate change, says Cardinal CBCEW » Laudate Deum is Pope’s heartf... Environment » »

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference and Archbishop of Westminster, says Pope Francis’ Exhortation Laudate Deum “is the Pope’s heartfelt appeal to all people of good will, to communities, business, governments and international bodies that each play a part in facing and responding to the challenges of climate change.”

“He asks each of us to contribute by efforts ‘to reduce pollution and waste, to consume with prudence’ and thereby help ‘to create a new culture’,” says the Cardinal.

“Faith in God as creator and giver of all good gifts is foundational. The Pope’s final words are: ‘For when human beings claim to take God’s place they become their own worst enemies’.”

Cardinal Nichols commends the Apostolic Exhortation to the faithful for “attention, study and action.”