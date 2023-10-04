Laudate Deum is Pope Francis' Exhortation on the global climate crisis. It follows the 2015 Encyclical Laudato Si' where Pope Francis challenges us to be better custodians of our common home.
On 4 October 2023, the Feast of St Francis Assisi, Pope Francis released the Apostolic Exhortation Laudate Deum – “Praise God for all his creatures” – as a follow-up to his 2015 Encyclical Laudato si’.
The Holy Father calls for urgent action saying some effects of the climate crisis are already irreversible and that we’re approaching a critical point.
You can download the full text of Laudate Deum here.
