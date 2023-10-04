On 4 October 2023, the Feast of St Francis Assisi, Pope Francis released the Apostolic Exhortation Laudate Deum – “Praise God for all his creatures” – as a follow-up to his 2015 Encyclical Laudato si’.

The Holy Father calls for urgent action saying some effects of the climate crisis are already irreversible and that we’re approaching a critical point.

You can download the full text of Laudate Deum here.

