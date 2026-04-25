Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem denounces settler encroachments

A press release published on the website of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has raised concerns over recent Israeli settler encroachments on Church-owned land in the Tayasir and Hamam Il-Maleh areas of the Tubas Governorate, in the northern Jordan Valley of the occupied West Bank.

On Wednesday, 23 April, representatives from the Patriarchate’s Endowment Department held a field meeting with Israeli military authorities and officials from the Civil Administration, the body responsible for governing civilian matters in the West Bank, to address reported damage to the land and its impact on local residents.

The meeting followed the submission of a formal complaint documenting what the Patriarchate described as attacks affecting both Church property and the surrounding community. According to the press release, authorities have begun taking action, including “pursuing those responsible and seizing heavy machinery used for land destruction”.

The incident comes amid broader concerns among international observers and Church leaders over ongoing settlement expansion and increasing pressure on Palestinian communities in the West Bank. Such developments have often been described by rights groups and analysts as contributing to a “de facto annexation” of parts of the territory, a process widely considered contrary to international law and a further obstacle to a negotiated two-state solution.

During the discussions, the Patriarchate expressed “its full rejection of these actions”, describing them as “a clear violation of Church properties”. It called for “the immediate removal of all damage caused”, as well as measures to prevent further intrusions and ensure legal protection for its land.

Officials present acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and committed to removing the encroachments and continuing legal proceedings against those involved.

The Patriarchate also reaffirmed its support for local residents, stating its commitment to helping them “remain steadfast, protect their dignity, and live in safety and stability”, in line with its humanitarian mission.

Source: vaticannews.va