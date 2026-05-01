Bishop Jim Curry prays for peace at ecumenical vigil

On Thursday 30 April, Bishop Jim Curry, Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster and lead bishop for the Holy Land, led an ecumenical service of evening prayer for peace in the Middle East.

The service took place at Our Lady of Victories Church in Kensington, and was also attended by Mike Royal, General Secretary of Churches Together in England, and HG Bishop Hovakim Manukyan, Primate of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Great Britain and Ireland and Churches Together in England’s President for the Orthodox Churches.

During the service, prayers were offered for the people of the Middle East, North Africa, and Gulf states as well as the leaders who carry the responsibility of finding a path towards peace and reconciliation.

Bishop Jim Curry gave an opening word of welcome and offered a brief reflection on recent events.

“As we begin this evening, I want to echo the words of the Archbishop of Canterbury and Archbishop Moth, the Archbishop of Westminster, in light of the recent incidents in our country, most especially the two stabbings that happened earlier this week. May I make their words my words this evening, and I hope your words too.

“We must stand against, together, all those who promote hatred and violence against any person because of their faith. There must be zero tolerance for antisemitism or any other form of hatred, and faith communities need to work together urgently to counter violent extremism. We assure the Jewish community of our solidarity, our understanding, and of our prayers.”

During the service, an address was given by Dr Harry Hagopian, a public international lawyer who was also Assistant General Secretary of the Middle East Council of Churches in Beirut, and Executive Director of the Jerusalem Inter-Church Committee.

Dr Hagopian reminded the congregation that “sustainable peace is not achieved through force, but through justice, equality, and the recognition of our shared humanity. It is our duty to amplify this call in every community, in every church, and in every heart.”

He closed by recalling the powerful words of St Francis of Assisi’s prayer for peace and their relevance today, “in a world of crisis, chaos, and dog-eat-dog tensions.”

St Francis’s Prayer for Peace

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace.

Where there is hatred, let me sow love.

Where there is injury, pardon.

Where there is doubt, faith.

Where there is despair, hope.

Where there is darkness, light.

Where there is sadness, joy.