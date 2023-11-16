King

King meets faith leaders to mark Inter Faith Week

Thursday, November 16th, 2023 @ 8:38 pm
Monarchy » King » » King meets faith leaders to mark In...

On Thursday 16 November, faith leaders from across the UK gathered to meet King Charles in the Lambeth Palace Library to mark Inter Faith Week.

Speaking of the importance of the occasion, Cardinal Nichols said:

“At a time of heightened community tensions, with fear, anger and protest all too evident, this was an important gathering, expressing His Majesty’s deep commitment to the harmony and well-being of all people in this land.

“I was privileged to be there and to engage in significant conversations with other leaders. Calm is needed. Times to listen to each other are important.

“Perhaps this can be done when together we fashion projects and take practical steps to help those most in need. And prayers for peace. Always.”

Image

© Lambeth Palace/Neil Turner. Used with permission.

Cedar Tree gifted by Pope Francis to Queen Elizabeth II formally handed over to King Charles III

Cardinal Nichols reflects on the Coronation and offers prayers for the King

Archbishop: King’s Coronation crowns a ‘journey of reconciliation’

Catholic Cardinals, bishops and diplomats to play their part in Coronation of King Charles III

Pope Francis gifts relics from the True Cross to King Charles III for the Coronation

Cardinal and Ukrainian Eparch support Coronation Weekend volunteering project the ‘Big Help Out’