The Church celebrates a World Day of Peace on 1 January each year. Famously in 1972, Saint Pope Paul VI said in his message marking the day, “If you want Peace, work for Justice.”

This slogan was inspired by the scripture quote from Isaiah 32:17 “Justice will bring about Peace”. As Christians we are all called to work for the common good, to protect and uphold the human rights of all and to provide a voice for the voiceless. In this section you will find our work on human rights issues.

The Church in England and Wales also has a Justice and Peace Network (NJPN) that welcomes all who uphold the vision of a world in which our common humanity is respected and all are able to contribute freely to the common good. NJPN membership currently includes representatives from diocesan justice and peace commissions or groups, religious and missionary orders with a special calling for justice and peace work, agencies and organisations engaged in work for peace and social justice.