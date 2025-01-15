Peace Sunday 2025

Since its establishment in 1967 by Pope St Paul VI, the Popes have taken the World Day of Peace on 1 January as an opportunity to offer a message on peace related topics.

Every year, with Pax Christi, we promote Peace Sunday on the second Sunday in Ordinary Time as a way of observing the World Day of Peace and promoting the Pope’s message for that year.

In 2025, Peace Sunday will fall on Sunday 19 January and our hope is that as many parishes as possible across the country will mark the day.

Pope Francis’ message for the World Day of Peace has been published and his theme is ‘Forgive us our trespasses: Grant us your peace’.

The message speaks of how we must listen to the ‘pleas of an endangered humanity’, how the year of Jubilee inspires us to seek the liberating justice of God in our world and how by ‘opening our hearts to our brothers and sisters, we will restore God’s justice on earth’and ‘move forward to achieve the goal of peace’.

Resources

Including homily notes prepared by Fr. Gerry Mcflynn

Including a reflection from Sr Katrina Alton on this year’s Peace Sunday theme