Day of Prayer for Survivors of Abuse

The Day of Prayer for the Victims and Survivors of Abuse is an important initiative that was proposed by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. The Holy Father welcomed the proposal and asked that each Bishops’ Conference choose an appropriate date to mark the day.
Originally observed during the season of Lent, the Bishops, listening to the voices of victims and survivors, moved the date on which the Day is marked in England and Wales to the Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter.
The ‘Let’s be Honest Group’, a group set up to support survivor-centred initiatives such as this, provides resources and prayers for the day.
The group has already released a resource called ‘Listening With Love’ – inviting people to reflect on the impact of abuse on individuals and the Church. Read more.
