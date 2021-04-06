Day of Prayer for Survivors of Abuse

The Day of Prayer for the Victims and Survivors of Abuse is an important initiative that was proposed by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. The Holy Father welcomed the proposal and asked that each Bishops’ Conference choose an appropriate date to mark the day.

Also in Safeguarding

Reporting Abuse > Independent Review > Implementation > IICSA > Independent Commission > Advisory Service > Safe Spaces >

Originally observed during the season of Lent, the Bishops, listening to the voices of victims and survivors, moved the date on which the Day is marked in England and Wales to the Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter.

The ‘Let’s be Honest Group’, a group set up to support survivor-centred initiatives such as this, provides resources and prayers for the day.

Listening With Love

The group has already released a resource called ‘Listening With Love’ – inviting people to reflect on the impact of abuse on individuals and the Church. Read more.

Day of Prayer for Survivors of Abuse 2021

Day of Prayer for Survivors of Abuse 2021

In consultation with survivors and victims, the Day of Prayer for Victims and Survivors of Abuse is observed on the Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter in England and Wales.

Day of Prayer for Survivors of Abuse 2020

Day of Prayer for Survivors of Abuse 2020

The Bishops had originally chosen the Friday of the Fifth Week of Lent as the Day of Prayer for Victims and Survivors of Abuse. In consultation with survivors, from 2021, this was changed to the Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter.