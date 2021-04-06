Day of Prayer for Survivors of Abuse

Originally observed during the season of Lent, the Bishops, listening to the voices of victims and survivors, moved the date on which the Day is marked in England and Wales to the Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter.

The ‘Let’s be Honest Group’, a group set up to support survivor-centred initiatives such as this, provides resources and prayers for the day.

Listening With Love

The group has already released a resource called ‘Listening With Love’ – inviting people to reflect on the impact of abuse on individuals and the Church. Read more.