The global spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a fast-evolving situation. Currently, Catholic churches in England are open for communal worship such as the celebration of Mass providing the necessary steps are taken to keep people safe.
This year, the Celebrations for Holy Week and the Sacred Triduum will be in the presence of Christ’s faithful. This guidance, drawing from information provided by the Vatican’s Congregation for Divine worship, is provided to help priests and the faithful to enter into the celebrations safely.
The Liturgy Office of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales has produced prayer materials that can be used during these uncertain times.
We know that going to church is both a spiritual and social space for people with intellectual disabilities to share their lives and faith. In this time of uncertainty, with our churches closed to the public, things are particularly difficult.
The Kairos Forum is providing valuable resources. Visit the Kairos site or our page highlighting its Sacred Place for Accessible Communication and Empathy (SPACE),
The UK Government has released its information for the public on the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19), including the current situation in the UK and information about the virus and its symptoms.
In the light of the recent breakthrough in COVID-19 vaccine development, the Department for Social Justice has issued a follow up to its September 2020 statement.
Ethical issues surrounding the development and distribution of a vaccine against coronavirus COVID-19 - cell-lines, testing, consent and justice.
Guidance for engaging in pastoral care of the sick during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important that the Government Guidance is followed by people working in, visiting or delivering to other people’s homes.
This prayerful, meditative reflection comes from Fr James Hanvey SJ, former Master of Campion Hall, Oxford and currently serving in Rome at the Jesuit Curia.
Resources to encourage a deepening of prayer and worship of Our Lord as we face difficult times during the global outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Recognising that the COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone, special Masses were celebrated for the sick, their families, care workers and NHS staff.
Advice and suggestions for how Catholics can protect their mental health during the challenging time we face due to Coronavirus.
Ten suggestions from an enclosed religious order on how to get through these days in confinement and not perish in the attempt!
SPACE for prayer and reflection providing online resources for those with intellectual disabilities and their families.
There is an urgent need to support our Catholic charities and the people they serve during the global spread of COVID-19.
How does COVID-19 affect the body and how you address the symptoms.
In these uncertain times, Catholic clergy and those in religious life are facing a major change in routines, work, schedules, tasks, activity and mission focus.
One of our best weapons of protection to combat the spread of viruses and diseases is good hygiene. This starts with thorough hand-washing. This article offers NHS and World Health Organisation advice on how best to do so.