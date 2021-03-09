Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The global spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a fast-evolving situation. Currently, Catholic churches in England are open for communal worship such as the celebration of Mass providing the necessary steps are taken to keep people safe.

Specific Guidance for Holy Week 2021

This year, the Celebrations for Holy Week and the Sacred Triduum will be in the presence of Christ’s faithful. This guidance, drawing from information provided by the Vatican’s Congregation for Divine worship, is provided to help priests and the faithful to enter into the celebrations safely. 

Live Catholic Mass Online

Prayers

The Liturgy Office of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales has produced prayer materials that can be used during these uncertain times.

Accessible Communication

We know that going to church is both a spiritual and social space for people with intellectual disabilities to share their lives and faith. In this time of uncertainty, with our churches closed to the public, things are particularly difficult.

Government Advice

The UK Government has released its information for the public on the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19), including the current situation in the UK and information about the virus and its symptoms.

Update on COVID-19 and Vaccination

In the light of the recent breakthrough in COVID-19 vaccine development, the Department for Social Justice has issued a follow up to its September 2020 statement.

Live Catholic Mass Online

Use our online directory of churches in England and Wales streaming Catholic Mass live online.

Guidance for Communal Worship during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Currently Catholic churches in England are open for communal worship such as the celebration of Mass providing the necessary steps are taken to keep people safe.

COVID-19 and Vaccination

Ethical issues surrounding the development and distribution of a vaccine against coronavirus COVID-19 - cell-lines, testing, consent and justice.

Pastoral Care of the Sick

Guidance for engaging in pastoral care of the sick during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important that the Government Guidance is followed by people working in, visiting or delivering to other people’s homes.

In Times of Darkness

This prayerful, meditative reflection comes from Fr James Hanvey SJ, former Master of Campion Hall, Oxford and currently serving in Rome at the Jesuit Curia.

Prayer and Worship at Home

Resources to encourage a deepening of prayer and worship of Our Lord as we face difficult times during the global outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Masses for the Sick and their Families, NHS Front-Line workers and those working in Social Care

Recognising that the COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone, special Masses were celebrated for the sick, their families, care workers and NHS staff.

Mental Health (COVID-19)

Advice and suggestions for how Catholics can protect their mental health during the challenging time we face due to Coronavirus.

Advice from Carmelites for this time of Confinement

Ten suggestions from an enclosed religious order on how to get through these days in confinement and not perish in the attempt!

Sacred Place for Accessible Communication and Empathy

SPACE for prayer and reflection providing online resources for those with intellectual disabilities and their families.

There is an urgent need to support our Catholic charities and the people they serve during the global spread of COVID-19.

Palliative care expert on the symptoms of COVID-19

How does COVID-19 affect the body and how you address the symptoms.

Psychological Care of Clergy and Religious during Quarantine

In these uncertain times, Catholic clergy and those in religious life are facing a major change in routines, work, schedules, tasks, activity and mission focus.

How to wash your hands properly

One of our best weapons of protection to combat the spread of viruses and diseases is good hygiene. This starts with thorough hand-washing. This article offers NHS and World Health Organisation advice on how best to do so.