Pope Francis in Marseille

Pope Francis is to travel for a two-day visit to the southern French city of Marseille in September, to close the “Mediterranean Meetings” (Rencontres Méditerranéennes), which will gather bishops and young people from the Mediterranean basin on 17-24 September.
ROME – MARSEILLE
|Time
|Event
|14:34
|Departure by airplane from Rome/Fiumicino International Airport to Marseille
|16:15
|Arrival at Marseille International Airport
|16:15
|Official Welcome by the President of the Republic
|17:15
|Marian Prayer with the Diocesan Clergy in the Basilica of “Notre Dame de la Garde”
|16:45
|Courtesy visit to the President of the Republic in the “Salle Présidentielle” of the “Palais de la Nation”
|18:00
|Moment of Reflection with Religious Leaders near the Memorial dedicated to sailors and migrants lost at sea
MARSEILLE – ROME
|Time
|Event
|08:45
|Private Meeting with People experiencing economic hardship at the Archbishop’s residence
|10:00
|Final Session of the “Rencontres Méditerranéennes” at the “Palais du Pharo”
|11:30
|Meeting with the President of the Republic at the Palais du Pharo (Official photo, exchange of gifts, discussion)
|16:15
|Holy Mass at the “Vélodrome Stadium”
|18:45
|Farewell ceremony at Marseille International Airport
|19:15
|Departure by airplane from Marseille International Airport to Rome
|20:50
|Arrival at Rome/Fiumicino International Airport
