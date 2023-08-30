Pope Francis in Marseille

Pope Francis is to travel for a two-day visit to the southern French city of Marseille from Friday 22 to Saturday 23 September 2023.

Pope Francis is to travel for a two-day visit to the southern French city of Marseille in September, to close the “Mediterranean Meetings” (Rencontres Méditerranéennes), which will gather bishops and young people from the Mediterranean basin on 17-24 September.

Friday 22 September 2023

ROME – MARSEILLE

Time Event
14:34Departure by airplane from Rome/Fiumicino International Airport to Marseille
16:15Arrival at Marseille International Airport
16:15Official Welcome by the President of the Republic
17:15Marian Prayer with the Diocesan Clergy in the Basilica of “Notre Dame de la Garde”
16:45Courtesy visit to the President of the Republic in the “Salle Présidentielle” of the “Palais de la Nation”  
18:00Moment of Reflection with Religious Leaders near the Memorial dedicated to sailors and migrants lost at sea
Saturday 23 September 2023

MARSEILLE – ROME

Time Event
08:45Private Meeting with People experiencing economic hardship at the Archbishop’s residence
10:00Final Session of the “Rencontres Méditerranéennes” at the “Palais du Pharo”
11:30Meeting with the President of the Republic at the Palais du Pharo (Official photo, exchange of gifts, discussion)
16:15Holy Mass at the “Vélodrome Stadium”
18:45Farewell ceremony at Marseille International Airport
19:15Departure by airplane from Marseille International Airport to Rome
20:50Arrival at Rome/Fiumicino International Airport
