Pope Francis in Marseille

Pope Francis is to travel for a two-day visit to the southern French city of Marseille in September, to close the “Mediterranean Meetings” (Rencontres Méditerranéennes), which will gather bishops and young people from the Mediterranean basin on 17-24 September.

Friday 22 September 2023

ROME – MARSEILLE

Time Event 14:34 Departure by airplane from Rome/Fiumicino International Airport to Marseille 16:15 Arrival at Marseille International Airport 16:15 Official Welcome by the President of the Republic 17:15 Marian Prayer with the Diocesan Clergy in the Basilica of “Notre Dame de la Garde” 16:45 Courtesy visit to the President of the Republic in the “Salle Présidentielle” of the “Palais de la Nation” 18:00 Moment of Reflection with Religious Leaders near the Memorial dedicated to sailors and migrants lost at sea Highlights Day One

Saturday 23 September 2023

MARSEILLE – ROME