Bishops meet with family of Shireen Abu Aqleh

Bishops from across Europe have offered their condolences to the family of Christian Palestinian Journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh who was killed in Jenin on 11 May 2022.

The Bishops, part of the Holy Land Coordination chaired by Bishop Declan Lang, met with Shireen’s family, local clergy, and Christian youth in Beit Hanina on 21 May.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has paid tribute to the long-time Al Jazeera Arabic journalist and demanded that those responsible for her death are brought to justice.

Patriarch Pizzaballa also joined with other Christian leaders in condemning the actions of Israeli police during her funeral.

