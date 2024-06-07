Adoremus International Eucharistic Congress 2024 The 53rd International Eucharistic Congress takes place at the Quito Metropolitan Convention Centre in the Ecuadorian capital from 8 - 15 September 2024.  icon-home » Events » Adoremus at Oscott » International Eucharistic Congress ...

8 – 15 September 2024

Adoremus at Oscott has been scheduled to coincide with the 53rd International Eucharistic Congress that takes place at the Quito Metropolitan Convention Centre in the Ecuadorian capital from 8 – 15 September 2024.

Quito has a beautiful nickname – ‘Carita de Dios’, or ‘Little Face of God’ in English.

It has four key strands:

Wounded World

Fraternity redeemed in Christ

Eucharist and transformation of the world

For a Synodal church

Eucharist: Psalm of Fraternity

What are International Eucharistic Congresses?

An International Eucharistic Congress aims to make known, love and better serve Our Lord Jesus Christ in his Eucharistic Mystery, the centre of our Catholic life and the heartbeat of our mission to heal the wounds of the world.

