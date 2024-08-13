When: Sunday 15 September

Where: St Mary’s Oscott

Cost: Free [Registration required]

Invocation at Adoremus is a collaboration between the Bishops Conference of England and Wales, the Conference of Diocesan Directors of Vocation and the Catholic Youth Ministry Federation.

It will be a day intrinsic to the Eucharistic Congress: Adoremus 2024, and carry throughout the day themes focused on understanding, reverencing, and celebrating the gift of the Eucharist in our Catholic lives.

As Jesus is at the heart of our Mass, Eucharist, and Catholic Lives, Invocation will invite us to reflect on how we follow Jesus, how we respond to the universal call to Holiness, essentially; to discern and embrace our vocation.

This day will offer you the time and place, as well as resources, formation, and accompaniment to embrace what God is asking of you.

Alongside clergy, seminarians, religious brothers and sisters, lay people and like-minded individuals, the day will offer participants the opportunity to embrace, explore and discern their vocation.

Special Guests

Archbishop Bernard Longley

Bishop Richard Moth

