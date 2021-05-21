Holy Land: Pope Francis invites entire Church to pray for peace

Pope Francis invites Bishops from all over the world, and all Catholics, to join in prayer for peace in the Holy Land, as part of a Pentecost Vigil celebrated by Catholic Ordinaries at St. Stephen’s Church in Jerusalem.

The universal Church will unite in prayer at the Vigil of Pentecost celebrated in Jerusalem on Saturday 22 May.

Pope Francis announced his appeal for Catholics around the world to take part on Friday morning, at the end of his address to new non-resident Ambassadors accredited to the Holy See.

Path of dialogue and forgiveness

The Pope invited the Churches around the world to pray and implore peace in the Holy Land, joining the celebration promoted by the Catholic ordinaries in the Holy City.

“My thoughts,” Pope Francis said, “turn to the events taking place these days in the Holy Land. I thank God for the decision to halt the armed conflicts and acts of violence, and I pray for the pursuit of paths of dialogue and peace. Tomorrow evening, the Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land, together with their faithful, will gather to celebrate the Vigil of Pentecost in Saint Stephen’s Church in Jerusalem and to implore the gift of peace.”

“I take this opportunity,” added the Pope, “to ask all the pastors and faithful of the Catholic Church to unite themselves spiritually with this prayer. May every community pray to the Holy Spirit “that Israelis and Palestinians may find the path of dialogue and forgiveness, be patient builders of peace and justice, and be open, step by step, to a common hope, to coexistence among brothers and sisters.”

These last words echo the appeal for peace in the Holy Land already made last Sunday.