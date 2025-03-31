COMECE EU bishops issue ‘Looking to Europe with Hope’ declaration during plenary Assembly in Rome CBCEW » Europe » EU bishops issue ‘Looking to Euro... COMECE » »

The bishops of the European Union convened in Nemi, Italy, from 26-28 March 2025 for the spring Plenary Assembly of COMECE. Following a series of dialogue sessions with Vatican, EU and academic representatives, the bishops elaborated and issued the declaration “Looking to Europe with hope”.

Download

Declaration

Deeply concerned about the dangerous spiral the world is descending into, the EU bishops urge the European Union to show leadership by acting as “united, trustful and integrating force for its neighbourhood and the world”.

“The rise in global tension, fomented by growing isolationism and a deepening of rifts, is eroding multilateralism and weakening democratic principles. This combination is resulting in ruthless competition and violent confrontations, often in blatant violation of international law”, the statement reads.

On European defence, the COMECE Assembly recognises the need for a strong EU capable of protecting its citizens and values, stressing, however, the EU’s original vocation as a project of peace. “Any necessary, proportionate and adequate investments towards European defence must therefore not come at the expense of efforts aimed at promoting human dignity, justice, integral human development and the care of Creation”, the bishops’ declaration reads.

Following the recent Mario Draghi’s report on European competitiveness, the COMECE bishops acknowledge the need for the EU to enhance its position in the global economy without undermining Europe’s historical commitment to solidarity, especially with the most vulnerable regions of the world as well as with those suffering from poverty or those seeking refuge.

Proceedings of the Assembly

On Wednesday, 26 March, H.E. Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin addressed the Assembly of EU Bishops, highlighting the crises facing Europe and warning against nationalistic policies. The Cardinal urged political leaders to “set aside divisions and ideological barriers” in favour of dialogue. He emphasised Europe’s responsibility, rooted in its Christian tradition, to promote peace and solidarity. “Dialogue remains the only viable path,” he said, stressing the Church’s role in reconciliation.

Cardinal Parolin also called for humane immigration policies and reminded that “concern for Europe’s wellbeing does not exempt us from thinking about the world’s good.” He praised COMECE’s role in dialogue with EU institutions and urged continued support from the Bishops’ Conferences.

On Thursday, 27 March, the EU bishops engaged in a productive discussion with Professor Mario Monti, former Prime Minister of Italy (2011–2013) and European Commissioner for the Single Market and Competition (1995–2004). He offered valuable insights into current international political issues, including the future of transatlantic relations and the significant challenge of economic competitiveness. During his address, President Monti reflected on his past collaboration with COMECE and emphasised its vital role in promoting a Europe based on shared values.

In the afternoon of the same day, the bishops were received in Vatican City by H.E. Mgr. Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See. Together, they discussed the rising global tensions exacerbated by the erosion of multilateralism, as well as recent shifts in transatlantic relations. The exchange with Mgr. Gallagher also focused on the wars in Ukraine and the Holy Land, as well as the future of EU integration. In particular, the need to listen and dialogue among all EU Member States was emphasised as a way to foster unity and cohesion.

On Friday, 28 March, the Assembly welcomed H.E. Mgr. Giuseppe Baturi, General Secretary of the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI) and President Paolo Gentiloni, former Prime Minister of Italy (2016–2018) and European Commissioner for the Economy (2019–2023).

While Mgr. Baturi outlined the history of the CEI and the most recent initiatives of the Conference, particularly on issues concerning the Mediterranean, young people, and Europe, President Gentiloni analysed topics such as European defence, the economic challenges facing Europe, and the need for a “European awakening”.

Message for Pope Francis

The Assembly of COMECE sent also a message to the Holy Father to convey its closeness to the Pope in this difficult moment of illness and its filial devotion. The message is as follows:

“Holy Father, the COMECE Plenary Assembly convened in Italy, in Nemi, to discuss the current and future challenges facing the European Union. We have undertaken the Jubilee Pilgrimage and held you closely in our prayers with every step towards the Holy Door. We fervently pray for you, for your health, and for your full recovery, so that under your guidance, the Church in Europe and the world may live the Jubilee with hope, enthusiasm, joy and faith, and be revitalised by it. United with you in prayer, the Bishops of COMECE.”

The Jubilee and Moments of Prayer

The proceedings of the COMECE Plenary Assembly alternated with various moments of prayer. In particular, on the occasion of the Jubilee, last Thursday the bishops made a pilgrimage to Rome, passing through the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica and joining in prayer with Mgr. Paul Richard Gallagher at the Chapel of the Choir. On Wednesday, Cardinal Pietro Parolin celebrated Mass at the Chapel of St. John the Baptist at the Ad Gentes Centre in Nemi. The Holy Mass was also celebrated in the same chapel on Friday morning by Mgr. Giuseppe Baturi.

Ukrainian Churches observer members of the Assembly

Following their request, the COMECE Assembly welcomed the Latin Church of Ukraine and the Greek-Catholic Church of Ukraine as observer members. The decision had been made in the previous months and was implemented in Nemi. These two Churches now join the Swiss Bishops’ Conference, the International Bishops’ Conference of St Cyril and Methodius, the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, and the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales as observer members of the Assembly.

Next Plenary Assembly

The autumn Plenary Assembly will take place in Brussels, Belgium, from 1 to 3 October 2025.