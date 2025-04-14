Southwark National Conference: Re-imagining Baptism A keynote talk on baptism will be given by Abbot Hugh Allan O.Praem on 9 and 10 May at Amigo Hall, St George's Cathedral, Southwark.  icon-home » Events » National Conference: Re-imagining B...

Date: Friday 9 – Saturday 10 May 2025

Location: Amigo Hall, St George’s Cathedral, Southwark

A keynote talk on baptism will be given by Abbot Hugh Allan O.Praem with workshops run by seasoned catechists and clergy from around the country.

Baptism is transformative, it is the gateway to Christ. Come and join a national conversation about how baptism is understood in the life of the Church today, how to reawaken a baptismal mindset in our families and parishes and how might we spread the light of hope today.

You, your clergy and your catechists (involved in all areas of Sacramental preparation) are invited to participate in a day to re-imagine Baptism. This event will be hosted by the Agency for Evangelisation and Catechesis from the Archdiocese of Southwark, and the Baptism Collaborative.

Friday 9 May – A day of Formation for Clergy (£50 including cooked lunch)

Book now

An opportunity to re-imagine Baptism while exploring new strategies to build a baptismal mindset in your parish.

Keynote by Abbot Hugh Allan O.Praem followed by an opportunity to explore the reality in our parishes and strengthen how we announce the good news to those who seek baptism for themselves and their children.

Open to clergy from outside Southwark as well

Timings for the Day

10:30-11:00am – Arrivals/ Coffee/Tea

11:00-12:30pm – Input – Keynote followed by Q&A

12:30-1:30pm – Lunch + Networking

1:30-2:00pm – Input

2:00-2:15pm – Tea/Coffee

2:15-3:15pm – Focus Groups – Practical implications

3:15-4:00pm – Plenary + Prayer

Saturday 10 May – A day of Formation for all (£10 please bring own lunch)

Book now

A day of formation for priests, catechists, deanery mentors, parish leads – An opportunity to re-imagine Baptism while exploring new strategies to build a baptismal mindset in your parish.



Keynote by Abbot Hugh Allan O.Praem followed by an opportunity to explore the reality in our parishes and strengthen how we announce the good news to those who seek baptism for themselves and their children.

Timings for the day

9:30am-10:00am – Optional Mass in the Cathedral

10:15am-11:00am – Registration and refreshments

11:00am-11:50am – Keynote

11:50am-12:00pm – Comfort Break

12:00pm-12:45pm – Case Studies

12:45pm-1:30pm – Lunch

1:30pm-4:00pm – Three 45 minute Workshops

4:00pm-5:00pm – Baptismal Promises and the Nicene Creed