Diocesan Environmental Leads Network

The principal role of the Diocesan Environmental Leads (DEL) is to support and encourage change across our Dioceses in keeping with Laudato Si’ and to share good practice, building on the group’s combined expertise and capabilities. It is important that members of the DEL share well with one another, to ensure that no good ideas are trapped, but best practice is shared.

The DEL has already certainly borne fruit in several ways, from distributing useful information and sharing learning about how dioceses, parishes and individuals can take action to care for our common home and in supporting the “Guardians of Creation Project” which advocates decarbonisation of our building stock, carbon accounting and behavioural change. The DEL provides a bridge between all the Dioceses and between themselves, to help support curia as we care for our common home.

Coordination group members:

Dr Emma Gardner – Salford Diocese

Paul Bodenham – Caritas Nottingham

Siân Thomas – Cullinan – Caritas Brentwood

John Paul de Quay – The Ecological Conversion Group

Contact: diocesanenvironmentalleads@gmail.com

Northern Dioceses Environment Network

The Northern Dioceses Environment Network welcomes all working to care for our common home. Meetings typically include individual parishioners, Diocesan workers, and volunteers from environmental groups wanting to hear and learn from each other. Supporting the geographical areas from approximately Shrewsbury, Salford and Hallam dioceses northwards it is similar to the Southern Network, meeting regularly on zoom throughout the year, but also meets in person once a year. To be added to the mailing list please email: climate.ndeg@gmail.com

Southern Dioceses Environment Network

This network brings together Catholics and all our friends who care for creation to take action

for our common home.

All are welcome to attend our meetings, as a one-time visitor or regular participant. We welcome parishioners, clergy, religious, activists, and members of organisations such as Laudato Si’ Animators and Diocesan staff and volunteers.

For the Zoom link, more details, or to be added to the mailing list, please contact us:

environmentsouth@gmail.com

www.environmentsouth.org

National Justice and Peace Environment Network

Networking on environmental matters for organisations. Conducts networking days and roundtable discussions to facilitate sharing and focus on major environmental topics; acts as a resource for keeping up to date with current environmental justice issues. Presently group members include Jesuit Missions, Green Christian, FCJ Sisters, Columbans, Operation Noah, Ecological Conversion Group, Laudato Si’ Movement, Northern Diocese Environment Group, and CAFOD. If you are an organisation or religious order and would like to join the network contact: admin@justice-and-peace.org.uk

The Journey to 2030 Integral Ecology Network

This network is run by the The Ecological Conversion Group charity.

The Journey to 2030 project seeks to help our communities to dream of and build a better future for all. Allowing our Church property to be the hubs of building the kingdom, integrating environmental, social and spiritual needs.

It is an online network open to all. It concentrates on the wider aspects of Integral Ecology in our local communities. It also engages with special projects such as the upcoming Jubilee Garden Project that was co-designed by the network. The network meetings also aims to provide a space for fellowship and encouragement. We also aim to solidify the link between Synodality and Integral Ecology making the network meetings a forum for discussion for all levels.

Sign up to the Journey to 2030 newsletter to be notified about meetings:

Contact: info@journeyto2030.org

Website: www.journeyto2030.org