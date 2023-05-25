Prayers for Day for Life

Prayer to St Joseph

Patron of the Unborn

O St. Joseph, after your most holy spouse, our Blessed Mother, you were the first to take into your arms and heart the baby Jesus. From the first time you gazed upon him and held him, your heart and soul were forever bonded to him. You caressed the Holy Child with fatherly love and affection, and you committed yourself always to love, protect, and care for this Son.

Look now with similar love and affection upon this child of mine, who has gone from this world. I place my child, as well as my grief and guilt, into the eternal embrace of your arms. Hold and caress my child for me with the love of my arms and sweetly kiss my child with all the tender affection of my heart.

As God the Father entrusted the care of His most precious Son into your most loving and confident hands, so too do I entrust into your fatherly care this child of mine. Please present him to the merciful hands of Our Lord, so that one day, when I too leave this world, my child may greet me into eternal life.

Amen.

Prayer to St Joseph

Defender of Life

Dearest St. Joseph,

at the word of an angel,

you lovingly took Mary into your home.

As God’s humble servant, you guided

the Holy Family on the road to Bethlehem,

welcomed Jesus as your own son

Amen