Pope Francis’ Day for Life Message

Sunday, 18 June 2022

Pope Francis has sent a message to our Lead Bishop for Day for Life, Bishop John Sherrington, offering his support and prayers for those celebrating the day on Sunday, 19 June 2022.

The Holy Father prays that our “efforts in the defence of the God-given value and dignity of every human life, in all its stages, will be fruitful in drawing attention to the particular worth of our elderly brothers and sisters”.

Full Message

His Holiness Pope Francis sends cordial greetings and good wishes to those participating in the 2022 day for life to be celebrated in Scotland, England and Wales, and Ireland under the theme “Caring for the Older Person”.

His Holiness prays that the efforts in the defence of the God-given value and dignity of every human life, in all its stages, will be fruitful in drawing attention to the particular worth of our elderly brothers and sisters, for they “are not outcasts to be shunned but living signs of the goodness of God who bestows life in abundance” (message for the Second World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly).

He likewise trusts that a greater awareness of the essential contribution the elderly make to the spiritual and material wellbeing of every society will help to counter the “throwaway culture” and foster the bonds of charity and fraternity between the generations.

With these sentiments and the assurance of his closeness in prayer, the Holy Father sends his blessing as a pledge of joy and peace in Jesus who is the way, the truth and the life.