Caritas Social Action Network publishes short pilgrimage guide for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees

The Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) has published a new short pilgrimage guide as a resource for the forthcoming World Day of Migrants and Refugees that will be celebrated globally on 4-5 October.

The guide offers short walking routes in London, Dover and Birmingham, inviting Catholics everywhere to join in pilgrimage as an act of prayer and reflection. The focus is more on solidarity and intention rather than distance. The short routes can be walked individually, with family and friends, or as a community, providing space to reflect on the journeys of migrants and refugees in light of today’s challenges.

The guide’s foreword is written by Bishop Paul McAleenan, the Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees. He writes:

“This year, we mark the 111th celebration of the World Day of Migrants and Refugees with the theme ‘Migrants: Missionaries of Hope’. It is a powerful reminder that those who flee their homes do not leave their dignity behind.

“I hope that this guide encourages you to set out on pilgrimage, however small, and walk with our migrant brothers and sisters.”

The resource has been developed in partnership with the Department for International Affairs department at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales and includes prayers and useful tips.

Download

The resource can be downloaded here.