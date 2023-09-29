Christians in health and social care: ethics and practice

Date: Saturday 21 October 2023

Time: 10:00am – 3:30pm

Venue: Church Hall, Our Lady and Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 7 Robin Hood Way, Nottingham NG2 1HJ

Date: Saturday 4 November 2023

Time: 10:00am – 3:30pm

Online: Via Zoom

Are you looking for an opportunity to meet people motivated by their faith to care for others? Would you like to explore the unique contribution that faith makes to the health and social care sector? Are you interested in learning about the ethical challenges work in this sector may bring?

This is the second in a series of three events. This is the event held in Nottingham. (or online via Zoom)

Schedule

10am – Welcome and introduction

10:30am – Session 1: Conscience in health and social care

This session will examine challenges to freedom of conscience that have arisen in recent times for those working in health and social care as well as problems that are on the horizon. The speakers will explore how Christians might respond to these challenges.

Speakers:

Dr Collette McGovern, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Dr Mike Delany, Catholic Medical Association

Ryan Christopher, Alliance for the Defence of Freedom.

Further speakers to be confirmed.

11:30am – Break

12:00pm/Midday – Session 2: Caring for ourselves and for our relationship with God

Health and social care can be physically and mentally demanding. The speaker(s) will help us understand how to respond to the vocation to care whilst ensuring that our own needs and our relationship with God are not neglected.

Speakers:

Maggie Doherty, St Mary’s University

Bishop Patrick McKinney, Bishop of Nottingham

Prof Steve Sturman, Christian Medical Fellowship.

1:00pm – Lunch

1:45pm – St Mary’s University presentation on MA in Bioethics and Medical Law

2:00pm – Session 3: Our calling to care

The speakers will lead a discussion on how we should live our Christian calling to care in our daily work in the health and social care sectors.

Speakers:

Prof. David Jones, Anscombe Centre Liz Beh, Founder and CEO Tresacare.

Further speakers to be confirmed.

Find out more

For more information about this event please email joey.oliva@stmarys.ac.uk.