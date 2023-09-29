Christians in health and social care: ethics and practice

A day of reflection and professional development organised by St Mary’s University and the Christian Medical Fellowship.
Date: Saturday 21 October 2023
Time: 10:00am – 3:30pm
Venue: Church Hall, Our Lady and Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 7 Robin Hood Way, Nottingham NG2 1HJ
Book Here
Or
Date: Saturday 4 November 2023
Time: 10:00am – 3:30pm
Online: Via Zoom
Book Here
Are you looking for an opportunity to meet people motivated by their faith to care for others? Would you like to explore the unique contribution that faith makes to the health and social care sector? Are you interested in learning about the ethical challenges work in this sector may bring?
This is the second in a series of three events. This is the event held in Nottingham. (or online via Zoom)
This session will examine challenges to freedom of conscience that have arisen in recent times for those working in health and social care as well as problems that are on the horizon. The speakers will explore how Christians might respond to these challenges.
Speakers:
Dr Collette McGovern, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales
Dr Mike Delany, Catholic Medical Association
Ryan Christopher, Alliance for the Defence of Freedom.
Further speakers to be confirmed.
Health and social care can be physically and mentally demanding. The speaker(s) will help us understand how to respond to the vocation to care whilst ensuring that our own needs and our relationship with God are not neglected.
Speakers:
Maggie Doherty, St Mary’s University
Bishop Patrick McKinney, Bishop of Nottingham
Prof Steve Sturman, Christian Medical Fellowship.
The speakers will lead a discussion on how we should live our Christian calling to care in our daily work in the health and social care sectors.
Speakers:
Prof. David Jones, Anscombe Centre
Liz Beh, Founder and CEO Tresacare.
Further speakers to be confirmed.
For more information about this event please email joey.oliva@stmarys.ac.uk.