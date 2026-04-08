Patrimony Care of Churches Part of the management of historic churches, and any church, is the continuing care for the fabric and furnishings.  icon-home » Our Work » Patrimony » Care of Churches

The Patrimony Committee has prepared a series of guidance notes for Historic Churches Committees and for parishes. For guidelines on making a church inventory, information on care and conservation of churches and notes on being responsible for a listed building.

Guides

Guidance Conservation Churches

Advice and guidance for the care and conservation of churches and their contents

Guidance Listed Buildings

Notes and guidance for those responsible for Listed Buildings under the Government Exemption Scheme

Guidance Archaeological Matters

Guidelines to help Historic Churches Committees understand their responsibilities relating to archaeological matters

Resources

Consecrated for Worship

Bishops’ Conference document on the building, alteration, conservation and maintenance of the Church’s places of worship. It assembles material from the liturgical books of the Roman Rite and the teaching documents and guidelines of the Holy See. In addition it applies and develops that teaching to the particular circumstances of the Church in England and Wales.

Inventory Guidelines

Guidelines for making an inventory of church objects of artistic and historical interest

Disposal

Providing assistance for those who are forced to dispose of objects from Churches