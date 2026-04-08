Patrimony The Ecclesiastical Exemption Under the Ecclesiastical Exemption Order 1994 churches and chapels in use for worship are exempted from some of the provisions of planning legislation subject to approved alternative controls and procedures being exercised by Church authorities.  icon-home » Our Work » Patrimony » The Ecclesiastical Exemption

Ecclesiastical Exemption Downloads

Under the Ecclesiastical Exemption (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Order 1994 certain buildings in the ownership of the Roman Catholic Church are exempted from some of the provisions of planning legislation subject to approved alternative controls and procedures being exercised by Church authorities. It has long been recognised that the right to religious freedom includes the right to freedom of worship, and that this has implications for the care of buildings built for such worship.

Ecclesiastical Exemption: Directory

Directory on the Ecclesiastical Exemption from Listed Building Control

Appendices, Decree and Statutes (England)

Appendices, Decree and Statutes (Wales)

Ecclesiastical Exemption: Guidelines Appeals

Guidelines to appeal against a decision of a Historic Churches Committee

Form 1 Faculty Application (England)

Form 1 Faculty Application (Wales)

Form 2 Public Notice (England)

Form 2 Public Notice (Wales)

Form 3 Press Notice (England)

Form 3 Press Notice (Wales)

Form 4 Determination of Application (England)

Form 4 Determination of Application (Wales)

Form 5 Faculty (England)

Form 5 Faculty (Wales)

Form 6 Discharge of Conditions (England)

Form 6 Discharge of Conditions (Wales)

Form 7 Certificate of Commencement (England)

Form 7 Certificate of Commencement (Wales)

Form 8 Certificate of Completion (England)

Form 8 Certificate of Completion (Wales)

Form 9 Notice of Appeal (England)

Form 9 Notice of Appeal (Wales)

Form 10 Acknowledgement of Appeal (England)

Form 10 Acknowledgement of Appeal (Wales)

Form 11 Notice of Appeal Hearing (England)

Form 11 Notice of Appeal Hearing (Wales)

Form 12 Determination of Appeal (England)

Form 12 Determination of Appeal (Wales)

Form 13 Notice concerning unauthorised works (England)

Form 13 Notice concerning unauthorised works (Wales)

Form 14 Emergency Faculty (England)

Form 14 Emergency Faculty (Wales)

Form 15 Notice of Proposed Church Closure (England)

Form 15 Notice of Proposed Church Closure (Wales)

Contacts

Historic Churches Committees - Secretaries

Contact information for the Historic Churches Committees