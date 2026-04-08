Under the Ecclesiastical Exemption Order 1994 churches and chapels in use for worship are exempted from some of the provisions of planning legislation subject to approved alternative controls and procedures being exercised by Church authorities.
Under the Ecclesiastical Exemption (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Order 1994 certain buildings in the ownership of the Roman Catholic Church are exempted from some of the provisions of planning legislation subject to approved alternative controls and procedures being exercised by Church authorities. It has long been recognised that the right to religious freedom includes the right to freedom of worship, and that this has implications for the care of buildings built for such worship.
Ecclesiastical Exemption: Directory
Directory on the Ecclesiastical Exemption from Listed Building Control
Appendices, Decree and Statutes (England)
Appendices, Decree and Statutes (Wales)
Ecclesiastical Exemption: Guidelines Appeals
Guidelines to appeal against a decision of a Historic Churches Committee
Form 1 Faculty Application (England)
Form 1 Faculty Application (Wales)
Form 2 Public Notice (England)
Form 2 Public Notice (Wales)
Form 3 Press Notice (England)
Form 3 Press Notice (Wales)
Form 4 Determination of Application (England)
Form 4 Determination of Application (Wales)
Form 5 Faculty (England)
Form 5 Faculty (Wales)
Form 6 Discharge of Conditions (England)
Form 6 Discharge of Conditions (Wales)
Form 7 Certificate of Commencement (England)
Form 7 Certificate of Commencement (Wales)
Form 8 Certificate of Completion (England)
Form 8 Certificate of Completion (Wales)
Form 9 Notice of Appeal (England)
Form 9 Notice of Appeal (Wales)
Form 10 Acknowledgement of Appeal (England)
Form 10 Acknowledgement of Appeal (Wales)
Form 11 Notice of Appeal Hearing (England)
Form 11 Notice of Appeal Hearing (Wales)
Form 12 Determination of Appeal (England)
Form 12 Determination of Appeal (Wales)
Form 13 Notice concerning unauthorised works (England)
Form 13 Notice concerning unauthorised works (Wales)
Form 14 Emergency Faculty (England)
Form 14 Emergency Faculty (Wales)
Form 15 Notice of Proposed Church Closure (England)
Form 15 Notice of Proposed Church Closure (Wales)
|HCC
|Secretary
|Contact
|Birmingham
|Reverend Paul O’Connor
|Tel:07944 803701
Email: paul.oconnor@rc-birmingham.org
|Brentwood
|Rev Stewart Foster
|Tel: 01277 265238
Email: frstewart@dioceseofbrentwood.org
|Brentwood
|Helen Barwell - Admin Secretary
|Email: helen@dioceseofbrentwood.org
|East Anglia
|Cedric Burton
|Tel: 07980774781
Email: cedricburton21@gmail.com
|Hallam
|Mrs Anne Walsh
|Email: sheffieldhcc@gmail.com
|Hexham & Newcastle
|Professor John J Murray
|Tel: 0191 243 3303
Email: carol.green@diocesehn.org.uk
|Leeds
|Mr Kevin Anderson
|Tel: 0113 261 8033
Email: kevin.anderson@dioceseofleeds.org.uk
|Middlesbrough
|Miss Jenny Dowson
|Tel: 01642 850505 ext 221
Email: hcc@dioceseofmiddlesbrough.co.uk
|Northampton
|Mrs Di Wilson - Pro Tem
|Tel: 01604 715635
Email: vicargeneralspa@northamptondiocese.com
|North-West
(Lancaster, Liverpool, Salford
Shrewsbury)
|Mr Peter O’Brien
|Tel: 0151 652 9855
Email: peter.obrien@dioceseofshrewsbury.org
|Nottingham
|Mr Edward Poyser
|Email: financial.secretary@nrcdt.org.uk
|Nottingham
|Mrs Rachael Oxspring
|Tel: 0115 953 9845
Email: property@nrcdt.org.uk
|Southern
(A&B, Clifton, Plymouth,
Portsmouth, Southwark)
|Mr. J. Fergus Brotherton
|Tel: 01273 859716
Email: secretary@hccsouthern.org.uk
|Wales & Hereford
(Cardiff, Menevia, Wrexham)
|Mr James Crowley
|Tel 07594 931 729
Email: hcc.secretary@rcadc.org
|Westminster
|Lesley McNealis - Admin Secretary
|Tel: 020 8457 6532
Email: historicchurches@rcdow.org.uk
|Westminster
|Roz Freedland – Admin Secretary
|Tel: 020 8457 6539
Email: historicchurches@rcdow.org.uk