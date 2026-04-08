Patrimony

The Ecclesiastical Exemption

Wednesday, April 8th, 2026 @ 9:32 am

Under the Ecclesiastical Exemption Order 1994 churches and chapels in use for worship are exempted from some of the provisions of planning legislation subject to approved alternative controls and procedures being exercised by Church authorities.

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Ecclesiastical Exemption Downloads

Under the Ecclesiastical Exemption (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Order 1994 certain buildings in the ownership of the Roman Catholic Church are exempted from some of the provisions of planning legislation subject to approved alternative controls and procedures being exercised by Church authorities. It has long been recognised that the right to religious freedom includes the right to freedom of worship, and that this has implications for the care of buildings built for such worship.

Ecclesiastical Exemption: Directory
Directory on the Ecclesiastical Exemption from Listed Building Control

Appendices, Decree and Statutes (England)
Appendices, Decree and Statutes (Wales)

Ecclesiastical Exemption: Guidelines Appeals
Guidelines to appeal against a decision of a Historic Churches Committee

Form 1 Faculty Application (England)
Form 1 Faculty Application (Wales)

Form 2 Public Notice (England)
Form 2 Public Notice (Wales)

Form 3 Press Notice (England)
Form 3 Press Notice (Wales)

Form 4 Determination of Application (England)
Form 4 Determination of Application (Wales)

Form 5 Faculty (England)
Form 5 Faculty (Wales)

Form 6 Discharge of Conditions (England)
Form 6 Discharge of Conditions (Wales)

Form 7 Certificate of Commencement (England)
Form 7 Certificate of Commencement (Wales)

Form 8 Certificate of Completion (England)
Form 8 Certificate of Completion (Wales)

Form 9 Notice of Appeal (England)
Form 9 Notice of Appeal (Wales)

Form 10 Acknowledgement of Appeal (England)
Form 10 Acknowledgement of Appeal (Wales)

Form 11 Notice of Appeal Hearing (England)
Form 11 Notice of Appeal Hearing (Wales)

Form 12 Determination of Appeal (England)
Form 12 Determination of Appeal (Wales)

Form 13 Notice concerning unauthorised works (England)
Form 13 Notice concerning unauthorised works (Wales)

Form 14 Emergency Faculty (England)
Form 14 Emergency Faculty (Wales)

Form 15 Notice of Proposed Church Closure (England)
Form 15 Notice of Proposed Church Closure (Wales)

Contacts

Historic Churches Committees - Secretaries

Contact information for the Historic Churches Committees
HCCSecretaryContact
BirminghamReverend Paul O’ConnorTel:07944 803701
Email: paul.oconnor@rc-birmingham.org
BrentwoodRev Stewart Foster
Tel: 01277 265238
Email: frstewart@dioceseofbrentwood.org
BrentwoodHelen Barwell - Admin Secretary
Email: helen@dioceseofbrentwood.org
East AngliaCedric BurtonTel: 07980774781
Email: cedricburton21@gmail.com
HallamMrs Anne WalshEmail: sheffieldhcc@gmail.com
Hexham & NewcastleProfessor John J MurrayTel: 0191 243 3303
Email: carol.green@diocesehn.org.uk
LeedsMr Kevin AndersonTel: 0113 261 8033
Email: kevin.anderson@dioceseofleeds.org.uk
MiddlesbroughMiss Jenny DowsonTel: 01642 850505 ext 221
Email: hcc@dioceseofmiddlesbrough.co.uk
NorthamptonMrs Di Wilson - Pro TemTel: 01604 715635
Email: vicargeneralspa@northamptondiocese.com
North-West
(Lancaster, Liverpool, Salford
Shrewsbury)
Mr Peter O’BrienTel: 0151 652 9855
Email: peter.obrien@dioceseofshrewsbury.org
NottinghamMr Edward PoyserEmail: financial.secretary@nrcdt.org.uk
NottinghamMrs Rachael OxspringTel: 0115 953 9845
Email: property@nrcdt.org.uk
Southern
(A&B, Clifton, Plymouth,
Portsmouth, Southwark)
Mr. J. Fergus BrothertonTel: 01273 859716
Email: secretary@hccsouthern.org.uk
Wales & Hereford
(Cardiff, Menevia, Wrexham)
Mr James CrowleyTel 07594 931 729
Email: hcc.secretary@rcadc.org
WestminsterLesley McNealis - Admin SecretaryTel: 020 8457 6532
Email: historicchurches@rcdow.org.uk
WestminsterRoz Freedland – Admin SecretaryTel: 020 8457 6539
Email: historicchurches@rcdow.org.uk

Patrimony Committee

Details of the Patrimony Committee members and remit

Care of Churches

Guidelines for the care and conservation of churches