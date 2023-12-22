Prayer Cardinal prays for the victims of Prague mass shooting Cardinal » Cardinal prays for the victims of P... Cardinal Nichols » »

Following the mass shooting at the Faculty of Arts building of Charles University in Prague on 21 December, that resulted in the deaths of 14 people and the wounding of a further 25, Cardinal Vincent Nichols has written to Monsignor Tibor Borovsky, Chaplain to Czech and Slovak Catholics, to offer his heartfelt condolences and prayers.

In his message, he says:

“I am writing to offer my heartfelt condolences to those in your community who knew any of the people who died or were injured in the shooting at the arts faculty of Charles University in Prague, yesterday.

“May God grant strength and enduring faith to all who are bereaved, injured and traumatised. May God welcome into his merciful presence all who have died and may they rest in peace. May God turn the hearts of all who commit evil to a true understanding of his desire and intention for humanity.”