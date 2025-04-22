Cardinal Nichols on “Pause for Thought”

Cardinal Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference, appeared on Pause for Thought this morning on BBC Radio 2 and spoke about Pope Francis’ legacy and the way in which he “expressed himself as much in gestures as in words”.

You can read Cardinal Nichols’ full message below.

Good morning.

There is a sadness in so many places in the world right now. The death of Pope Francis grieves many hearts, way beyond the Catholic community, even among those who have no taste for things of (faith in) God. Pope Francis has been loved and heeded as one deeply committed to our human family.

He expressed himself as much in gestures as in words. Not grand epic gestures, but deeply personal ones: hugging a man with a faced disfigured by disease, kissing the feet of warring leaders in a search for peace, embracing a woman victim of human trafficking and slavery. His message was clear and consistent: only with a radical commitment to the dignity of every person will we fashion a worthy society.

Some years ago, the Pope told me that since the day of his election he had never once lost his peace. For all his troubles, his passion for justice and indignation at exploitation, he maintained a profound inner peace for he knew that, in every moment, he was cherished by God, with a love made visible in Christ Jesus. And this, he knew, is also true for each one of us.

In the secret of our hearts we find such love so difficult to accept. This is why, for him, the all-important truth is that of the mercy and compassion of God, never withdrawn from us, despite our ambiguities, anger and resentment and, yes, our worst cruelties. This conviction made him a remarkable pilgrim of hope in a world riven with fear and uncertainty.

He once said to a million young people: if you want to be a sign of hope, go and listen to your grandparents! As we mourn his death and pray for his soul, we will do well to take his words to heart and follow his path.

May he rest in peace.