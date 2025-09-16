Monarchy Pope Leo expresses “prayerful closeness” to the Royal Family on the occasion of the funeral of Katharine, The Duchess of Kent Monarchy » Pope Leo expresses “prayerful... King » »

In a message sent to His Majesty King Charles III, Pope Leo XIV has expressed his “heartfelt condolences” and “prayerful closeness” to the King, the Duke of Kent, and the Royal Family as they attend the Requiem Mass for Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, in Westminster Cathedral.

The Holy Father gave thanks to God for “the Duchess’s legacy of Christian goodness, seen in her many years of dedication to official duties, patronage of charities, and devoted care for vulnerable people in society.”

Pope Leo concluded by imparting his Apostolic Blessing to those present “as a pledge of consolation and peace in the Risen Lord.”

The message was read by the Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain, His Excellency Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendía.

Full message

His Majesty King Charles III

Buckingham Palace

London

I was saddened to learn of the death of Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Kent, and I send heartfelt condolences, together with the assurance of my prayerful closeness, to your majesty, the members of the Royal Family, and especially to her husband, the Duke of Kent, and their children and grandchildren at this time of sorrow.

Entrusting her noble soul to the mercy of our Heavenly Father, I readily associate myself with all those offering thanksgiving to Almighty God for the Duchess’s legacy of Christian goodness, seen in her many years of dedication to official duties, patronage of charities, and devoted care for vulnerable people in society.

To all who mourn her loss, in the sure hope of the Resurrection, I willingly impart my Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of consolation and peace in the Risen Lord.

Leo PP. XIV