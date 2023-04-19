King Cardinal and Ukrainian Eparch support Coronation Weekend volunteering project the ‘Big Help Out’ Monarchy » Cardinal and Ukrainian Eparch suppo... King » »

Cardinal Vincent Nichols and Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski have encouraged Catholics to take part in volunteering activities on Coronation Bank Holiday Monday, 8 May.

Adding their voices to those of other senior faith leaders, the President of the Bishops’ Conference and the Eparchial Bishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in the UK offer their strong support for the ‘Big Help Out’.

Time is very precious, it cannot be repeated and cannot be saved for later – it is the greatest gift one can give because once given you can never get it back. Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, Ukrainian Eparch

The Big Help Out is one of the official projects of the forthcoming Coronation Weekend and is an initiative aiming to promote, champion and showcase volunteering. Building on the volunteer phenomenon seen during the pandemic, it aims to inspire a new generation of volunteers by making it easy for everyone to recognise opportunities and get involved.

“There is so much to look forward to over the Coronation weekend,” said Cardinal Nichols. “On Saturday, the Coronation itself. On Sunday, celebrations in our communities. Then, on Monday, a chance to give something back through the Big Help Out. Volunteering is so important and I encourage everyone to take part.

Holding up the ultimate example of selfless service, the Cardinal continued:

“Jesus himself came to the world, not to be served but to serve. If we all lend a hand – at a local project, with a national charity – the effect will be wonderful. Together, we can make a real change for the better.”

In the run-up to the Coronation Weekend of HM King Charles III and HM The Queen Consort, Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski has spoken about the vital role volunteers from the UK’s Ukrainian communities can play:

“Time is very precious, it cannot be repeated and cannot be saved for later – it is the greatest gift one can give because once given you can never get it back.

“Hundreds of volunteers throughout our Ukrainian communities in the UK, be it in our parishes, our community centres or organisations, and most recently at our Ukrainian Welcome Centre in London, understand this and freely give their time.

“This gift allows us to do so much more than we could imagine. For that reason, we are grateful to His Majesty The King for highlighting the role of volunteers in the United Kingdom through the Big Help Out, a key part of the Coronation celebrations.”

The ‘Big Help Out’ initiative is a positive sign of inter-faith collaboration and will enable our faith communities to come together to pay tribute to His Majesty and highlight the central role that volunteering plays in our national story.

Website

If you are interested in volunteering or finding out more about the ‘Big Help Out’ visit the official website at: thebighelpout.org.uk