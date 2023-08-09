Environment Call of creation: Reading the signs of the times You are invited to join this webinar hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales, CAFOD and St. Mary’s University in conversation with Archbishop Peter Loy Chong of Fiji and Sr Margaret Atkins.  icon-home » Events » Call of creation: Reading the signs...

When: Tuesday 12 September, 7:00PM

Duration: 1 hour

Language: English

Who can attend? Everyone

Register: bigmarker.com/cafod/signsoftimes

This September marks a year since the Bishops of England and Wales republished The Call of Creation, a document that encourages us to repair our relationship with God’s creation. It recognises the interconnectedness of the biggest challenges of our times and urges each of us to ask ourselves how we can protect our common home.

You are invited to join this event hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, CAFOD and St. Mary’s University in conversation with Archbishop Peter Loy Chong of Fiji and Sr Margaret Atkins. CAFOD’s Director Christine Allen will host and we will also be welcomed by Bishop John Arnold.

Our Panel

• Archbishop Peter Loy Chong

Archbishop Peter is the president of the Federation of Catholic Bishops’ Conferences of Oceania President. He is also the Archbishop of Suva, Fiji, where he has experienced first-hand the impact of rising sea levels and extractive mining processes on low-lying island nations.

• Sr Margaret Atkins

Sr Margaret is a Canoness of St Augustine in the community at Boarbank Hall in Cumbria. She is a lecturer and author in Theology with a special interest, amongst other things, in the ethics of caring for the Environment. In 2015, she published a book entitled; Catholics and Our Common Home: Caring for the Planet We Share.

• Christine Allen

Director of CAFOD.

• Bishop John Arnold

Bishop John is the lead Bishop on Environmental issues for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales and Bishop of Salford

