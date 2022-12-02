Advent CAFOD Advent Resources A series of advent resources from CAFOD including prayers, advent reflections and schools resources.  icon-home » Events » Advent » CAFOD Advent Resources

Advent Prayers

Pray and reflect with us this Advent during this season of preparation, hope and expectation ahead of Christmas.

The Lord comes that we might find him in this world of ours. Laudato Si’ #236

https://cafod.org.uk/Pray/Advent-prayers

Advent calendar

The CAFOD 2022 online Advent calendar of daily prayer and reflection will offer an opportunity to pause, reflect, pray and take action as we prepare for Christmas.

https://cafod.org.uk/Pray/Advent-calendar

Education resources

Are you a teacher in a Catholic primary school or secondary school? Are you a youth leader or catechist leading children’s liturgy classes, Confirmation sessions or activities with youth groups in your parish? We have a range of resources and teaching tools to support you.

cafod.org.uk/Education/Primary-teaching-resources/Advent-for-children

cafod.org.uk/Education/Secondary-and-youth-resources/Advent-resources-for-secondary

Advent Appeal