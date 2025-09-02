Social Action Gaudium et Spes at 60: Social justice and Catholic Education St Mary’s University, in association with Caritas Social Action Network, is pleased to announce a special conference that will be dedicated to exploring the ongoing relevance of Gaudium et Spes.  icon-home » Events » Gaudium et Spes at 60: Social justi...

Wednesday, 3 December – Friday, 5 December, St Mary’s University, Twickenham

St Mary’s University, in association with Caritas Social Action Network, is pleased to announce a special conference that will be dedicated to exploring the ongoing relevance of Gaudium et Spes.

On 7 December 1965, Vatican II promulgated the Pastoral Constitution of the Church in the Modern World. It was the last and longest document to come from the Second Vatican Council. It remains central to the Church’s Magisterium and has guided so many aspects of the Church’s life. Catholic Christians must be committed to social justice and to the common good of humanity and our common home. This conference will ponder the ongoing relevance of Gaudium et Spes, with specific reference to the Church’s commitment to Catholic education and social justice.

Book here

Confirmed speakers

Archbishop Malcolm MacMahon

Dr Gemma Simmonds

Dr Anna Abram

Monsignor Paul McPartlan

Professor Stephen McKinney

Call for papers

This conference will explore the theology, legacy, and influence of Gaudium et Spes. It will draw out the way it committed the whole Church to social justice, and part and parcel of this is the centrality of Catholic education and the provision of Catholic schools. The organisers would welcome proposals for short papers (20 -25 minutes, to be held in parallel sessions) that address any aspect of the various strands of Gaudium et Spes. Papers that scrutinise the relevance of this document for Catholic schools and universities (in relation to social justice) will be prioritised. Other proposals, which are more generally about aspects of Gaudium et Spes, will also be considered.

Please send abstracts of up to 300 words to Dr Sean Whittle.

Closing date for abstracts: 31 August 2025. Notice of acceptance will be by 15 September 2025.

Registration via St Mary’s Events

Full conference: £175

Day rate: £65

You can contact the conference organisers Dr Sean Whittle, Ashley Beck, Raymond Friel.

